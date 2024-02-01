Democrats Vote to Protect Illegal Immigrants Who Drink and Drive
State Department's Planned Reward for Terrorism Sparks Alarm
While Speaking With Parents of US Soldier Killed in Drone Attack, Joe Shows...
Here's What Secretary Austin Had to Say About His ICU Scandal
Most DC Homicide Suspects Have This in Common
Biden's Border Lies Backfire With Swing Voters
Nayib Bukele Has the Perfect Response to Ilhan Omar's Letter to Blinken About...
California State Lawmakers Introduce Reparations Package...But One Major Proposal Is Missi...
Faculty at This Ivy League School Staged a Pro-Palestine 'Die-in'
Controversial ‘Overflow’ Illegal Immigrant Shelter Opens in Blue State
Of Course This Is What Hakeem Jeffries Would Have to Say About a...
Here’s What Happened When a Tampon Machine Was Installed in a High School...
Rashida Tlaib Takes Her Hamas Sympathizing to a Whole New Level
This State Just Became the Latest to Restrict Transgender Bathroom Access
Tipsheet

Why Is the White House Hiding Drafts of Biden's 2015 Ukraine Speech?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 01, 2024 3:15 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

According to three Republican chairmen leading the House impeachment inquiring into President Joe Biden, the White House and National Archives are refusing to turn over drafts of a 2015 speech given by then Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine. The remarks were delivered in the same time period Hunter Biden served on the board of Burisma, where he was paid at least $60,000 per month by the corrupt firm, and while the company was under investigation by a prosecutor Vice President Biden demanded be fired.  

Advertisement

“For more than five months the White House has declined to authorize the production of these draft speeches to the Oversight Committee or to assert a valid privilege over them. Such a lengthy delay in processing a discrete and limited category of documents is unacceptable and appears to represent an attempt to obstruct the Committees’ legitimate investigation. These dilatory tactics must cease, and the White House must permit NARA to release these documents forthwith," House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith wrote in a letter to White House Counsel Edward Siskel. "If the White House does not permit the production of these documents, the Oversight Committee will consider the use of compulsory process to require the White House’s production of the speeches."

Citing federal law, the Chairmen urged the White House to release the documents by February 7, 2024. 

Recommended

Remember That Staffer Who Filmed a Sex Tape in the Senate? Well... Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

"Pursuant to federal law, the Oversight Committee may request from NARA presidential records from former administrations, and those records must be made available to the Committee “subject to any rights, defenses, or privileges which the United States or any agency or person may invoke," they continued. "This White House has previously permitted NARA to provide Congress with presidential records related to the Trump Administration after only one month of White House review. We expect the White House to do the same in this instance."

Meanwhile, a number of Hunter Biden's business associates and Joe Biden's family members -- who benefitted from the family business -- have been interviewed and deposed as part of the ongoing impeachment inquiry.  

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Remember That Staffer Who Filmed a Sex Tape in the Senate? Well... Rebecca Downs
The Black Swan Events That Could Determine This Election Kurt Schlichter
Here’s What Happened When a Tampon Machine Was Installed in a High School Boys Bathroom Madeline Leesman
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
James O'Keefe Is Out With a New Undercover Video Showing What WH Staffers Think About Biden, Harris Leah Barkoukis
Democrats Vote to Protect Illegal Immigrants Who Drink and Drive Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Remember That Staffer Who Filmed a Sex Tape in the Senate? Well... Rebecca Downs
Advertisement