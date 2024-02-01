State Department's Planned Reward for Terrorism Sparks Alarm

As President Joe Biden's political base continues to sympathize with Hamas and justify the October 7 slaughter of Americans and Israelis, the State Department is looking for ways to tamp down Democratic voter criticism of the longstanding U.S. alliance with Israel.

Reportedly, Biden administration officials are looking for ways to reward terrorism in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank by establishing a Palestinian state. In other words, reviving the repeatedly rejected and delusional two-state solution.

Biden State Department Looks Into Recognizing Palestinian Statehood

Just this week the Palestinian Authority, the governmental body the Biden administration wants to take over Gaza after the war, said they would hand their power back to Hamas. From the Times of Israel:

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the deputy prime minister of the Palestinian Authority and spokesperson for President Mahmoud Abbas, says that were Hamas to win in future Palestinian general elections, Abbas would be ready to hand over control of the PA to the terror group. In an interview with the Saudi news channel Al Arabiya yesterday, Abu Rudeineh stresses that the Palestinian people need to find common ground and formulate a unified position, and that for the time being “the address for political decisions is the Palestine Liberation Organization and its President Mahmoud Abbas,” but after the war the PA “is ready to hold general elections, and if Hamas wins, the president will hand over the Authority.”

The move is sparking backlash and warnings from former Trump administration officials who brokered peace in the region.

This report is alarming—it would mean Iran and Hamas used terror and murder and got exactly what they wanted.



The White House is in total virtue signaling mode to the Hamas base of the Democratic Party.



None of this is real. All of it will incite terrorism and violence in the region while fomenting antisemitism across America.



