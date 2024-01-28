Trump Blasts Biden's Dangerous Appeasement of Iran

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Sunday blasting President Joe Biden's Middle East policy after three American service members were killed and dozens injured by an Iranian drone attack Saturday.

Advertisement

"The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender," Trump said on Truth Social.

Trump then contrasted his foreign policy record with Biden's current posturing. Over the past six months, Iranian backed terror groups have attacked U.S. troops hundreds of times with little response.

"Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance - Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3," he continued. "This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief."

Just two weeks ago Biden was asked by a reporter what his message was to Iran as their proxy groups continue to attack shipping in the Red Sea and U.S. military assets.

“I've already delivered the message to Iran. They know not to do anything," he said.