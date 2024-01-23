KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With...
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Was Up to the Night Before the New Hampshire Primary

Katie Pavlich
January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Speaking to a rally of supporters in Laconia, New Hampshire Monday night -- less than 24 hours before residents of the Granite State cast their ballots in the first primary of the 2024 presidential cycle -- President Donald Trump welcomed former rivals to the stage in a call for unity and consolidation against President Joe Biden in the days ahead. 

Former Republican presidential candidates Governor Doug Burgam, Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy all joined Trump to tout his candidacy and called for the nomination to end quickly with the former president as the winner. 

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is the only candidate left challenging Trump. In New Hampshire, she trails by more than 10. In her home state of South Carolina, where the next primary will be held in two weeks, she's behind by at least 30 points. 

