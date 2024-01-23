Here's What Trump Was Up to the Night Before the New Hampshire Primary

BEDFORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - Speaking to a rally of supporters in Laconia, New Hampshire Monday night -- less than 24 hours before residents of the Granite State cast their ballots in the first primary of the 2024 presidential cycle -- President Donald Trump welcomed former rivals to the stage in a call for unity and consolidation against President Joe Biden in the days ahead.

AWESOME! Happening now, before going to the main venue here in Laconia, New Hampshire—@realDonaldTrump, @votetimscott, @VivekGRamaswamy, and @DougBurgum stop by the overflow to thank everyone for their support. Let’s go NEW HAMPSHIRE!!https://t.co/lBNQqRq27J pic.twitter.com/32jBSvKDSg — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 23, 2024

Former Republican presidential candidates Governor Doug Burgam, Senator Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy all joined Trump to tout his candidacy and called for the nomination to end quickly with the former president as the winner.

There's one candidate in this race who understands how to make our nation more secure and more prosperous. That's @realDonaldTrump! https://t.co/vSa8rBogj9 — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) January 23, 2024

.@SenatorTimScott got the crowd PUMPED tonight!



"How many of y'all want 4 more years of low inflation... then vote for Donald J. Trump." - Tim Scott



Watch President Trump’s Speech LIVE:⁰https://t.co/sYtfZmS7fv pic.twitter.com/Uu0lmYV9nQ — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) January 23, 2024

.@VivekGRamaswamy: "If you want to Make America Great Again, VOTE TRUMP!" pic.twitter.com/cJ3y4X2qbI — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 23, 2024

After Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out of the race Sunday, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley is the only candidate left challenging Trump. In New Hampshire, she trails by more than 10. In her home state of South Carolina, where the next primary will be held in two weeks, she's behind by at least 30 points.

New CNN poll of South Carolina. Trump with 31-point lead over former Gov. Haley, 42-point lead over DeSantis. Plus: They really don't like Vivek. https://t.co/kbiEbPxgEt pic.twitter.com/WMJp4aNp4C — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 1, 2023

DDHQ Polling Average Update: 2024 Republican Primary (New Hampshire)



Trump: 47.6%

Haley: 35.9%

DeSantis: 5.9%



Several new polls were added to DDHQ/@thehill's polling average this morning. Check them out here: https://t.co/F0VkeSmKyJ — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) January 22, 2024











