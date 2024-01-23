Joe Biden's Democratic Challenger Exploded at the Media Last Night
Tipsheet

KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With Her Statement.

Katie Pavlich
January 23, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre claimed President Joe Biden takes border security very seriously while citing the single time he has visited during his more than 40 years in public office. 

But there's a major problem with her claim. 

While Biden did technically visit the Texas border with Mexico in January 2023, he visited a port of entry rather than illegal crossing hot spots. Further, the processing center he visited was cleared out by Customs and Border Protection before his arrival, ensuring he wouldn't see a single illegal immigrant in detention. 

We Know Who Biden Really Wants as His VP Matt Vespa
A year later, reality shows detention centers continue to be overwhelmed as millions of illegal immigrants cross the border every day. There's no end in site and the Department of Homeland Security is releasing 85 percent of individuals detained and released into the United States after processing. 

