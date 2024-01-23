KJP Claims Biden Has Been to the Border. There's a Major Problem With Her Statement.

Speaking to reporters at the White House Monday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre claimed President Joe Biden takes border security very seriously while citing the single time he has visited during his more than 40 years in public office.

Advertisement

Reporter: "Does [Biden] have any plans to visit the southern border before the election?"



Jean-Pierre: "The president visited the border recently."



Reporter: "In January?!"



Jean-Pierre: "Well, yeah! That was a year ago! He's been there!" pic.twitter.com/jQz2vcJyOG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 22, 2024

But there's a major problem with her claim.

While Biden did technically visit the Texas border with Mexico in January 2023, he visited a port of entry rather than illegal crossing hot spots. Further, the processing center he visited was cleared out by Customs and Border Protection before his arrival, ensuring he wouldn't see a single illegal immigrant in detention.

The President had a highly controlled visit to El Paso after the streets had been cleared out of migrants, he went to a migrant center that somehow didn’t have a single migrant in it, & he visited a port of entry instead of the river where the illegal crossings take place. He… https://t.co/xzhxQp5GuD — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 22, 2024

A year later, reality shows detention centers continue to be overwhelmed as millions of illegal immigrants cross the border every day. There's no end in site and the Department of Homeland Security is releasing 85 percent of individuals detained and released into the United States after processing.