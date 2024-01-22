Here's What Biden Is Up to on the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are celebrating the anniversary of Roe v. Wade at the White House Monday despite the unconstitutional 1973 Supreme Court ruling being overturned in June 2022.

"Fifty-one years ago today, the Supreme Court recognized a woman’s constitutional right to make deeply personal decisions with her doctor—free from the interference of politicians. Then, a year and a half ago, the Court made the extreme decision to overturn Roe and take away a constitutional right," Biden released in a statement Monday.

"As a result, tens of millions of women now live in states with extreme and dangerous abortion bans. Because of Republican elected officials, women’s health and lives are at risk. In states across the country, women are being turned away from emergency rooms, forced to go to court to seek permission for the medical attention they need, and made to travel hundreds of miles for health care," he added, fear mongering about democratically passed legislation and calling for federal codification of the procedure. "On this day and every day, Vice President Harris and I are fighting to protect women’s reproductive freedom against Republican officials' dangerous, extreme, and out-of-touch agenda. We stand with the vast majority of Americans who support a woman’s right to choose, and continue to call on Congress to restore the protections of Roe in federal law once and for all."

While Biden and Harris call Republicans "extreme" on the issue of abortion, they support no restrictions and the procedure up until the moment of birth. This is a position rejected by the vast majority of Americans, who generally support an abortion ban at 15 weeks.

A Harvard poll reaffirms earlier polling that shows most Americans embrace views closer to Mississippi than Michigan on abortion. Indeed, while many denounced the Mississippi law setting a 15-week limit, 72 percent of those polled support that limit.

The statement comes as the Biden presidential campaign goes all in on the issue with ad blitzes featuring personal stories and through media surrogates.

Last week thousands of pro-life Americans took to the streets in Washington D.C. on behalf of the unborn.

The 2024 March for Life | The pro-life movement is here to walk With Every Woman, For Every Child!




