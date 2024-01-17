Speaker Johnson: 'Today I Will Tell President Biden Directly...'

Speaker Mike Johnson is headed to the White House Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden and Senate leadership in order to hammer out a deal on border security funding, asylum reform and additional aid for Ukraine.

Ahead of the trip down Pennsylvania Avenue, Johnson detailed what he plans to demand from Biden. Republicans have already agreed to pass additional funding for Ukraine and Israel, so long as the administration agrees to the latest House border security plan.

Today I will tell President Biden directly: House Republicans are demanding transformative policy change to secure the border.



Today I will tell President Biden directly: House Republicans are demanding transformative policy change to secure the border.

The American people deserve nothing less.

Biden continues his refusal to negotiate on the border, especially on asylum reform, as millions of illegal immigrants continue pouring into the country. Court dates have been set for 2031, years away from now. The current asylum and parole system Biden wants to keep in place allows illegal immigrants to stay in the United States until their court date. In others words, they stay indefinitely.

In December Johnson specifically laid out the terms of the Republican position in a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young.

"With respect to the Administration's request for additional Ukraine funding, the position of Congressional Republicans has been clearly articulated since October 26, 2023. On that date, I met in the Situation Room with you, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and other key leaders to present two essential prerequisites: security at out border, and critical answers regarding the funds requested," Johnson wrote in the letter.

"I explained that supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation's border security laws. The House of Representatives has led in defining reforms to secure America's borders and passed H.R. 2, the Secure Border Act of 2023, more than six months ago. Senate Democrats have refused to act on that bill," Johnson continued. "The open U.S. border is an unconscionable and unsustainable catastrophe, and we have a moral responsibility to insist this madness stops immediately. Rather than engaging with Congressional Republicans to discuss logistical reforms, the Biden Administration has ignored reality, choosing instead to engage in political posturing. We stand ready and willing to work with the Administration on a robust border security package that protects the interests of the American people. It is well past time for the Administration to meaningfully engage with us."

Senate Republicans are also holding firm on negotiations.

Sen. Lindsey Graham to his Democrat colleagues:



Sen. Lindsey Graham to his Democrat colleagues:

"You're really robust when it comes to Ukraine...but when it comes to our border, you're playing a game of doing the least amount possible."

