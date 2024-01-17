Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real
Biden Officially Backtracks on Disastrous Terrorism Designation for the Houthis
Hunter Biden's Gun Bag Had Cocaine All Over It
Here's Why Blinken Was Stranded in Switzerland Today
What Did Trump Mean by This Ramaswamy Comment?
Why Some Student Loan Borrowers Are Boycotting Payments
Biden Administration Will Reportedly Re-Designate Houthis As Terror Group
Israel Should Boycott Turkey
Director of LGBTQ+ Organization That Helps Minors Arrested in Child Sex Sting
On Nikki Haley's Strategy
Bernie Sanders Resolution on Israel Fails Pitifully
Supreme Court Won't Hear Case Over School Bathrooms for Transgender Students
New Poll Shows Americans’ Views on Affirmative Action in College Admissions
Here's What Was Spotted at the DC 'March for Gaza' Hate Rally
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson: 'Today I Will Tell President Biden Directly...'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 17, 2024 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Speaker Mike Johnson is headed to the White House Wednesday afternoon for a meeting with President Joe Biden and Senate leadership in order to hammer out a deal on border security funding, asylum reform and additional aid for Ukraine. 

Advertisement

Ahead of the trip down Pennsylvania Avenue, Johnson detailed what he plans to demand from Biden. Republicans have already agreed to pass additional funding for Ukraine and Israel, so long as the administration agrees to the latest House border security plan. 

Biden continues his refusal to negotiate on the border, especially on asylum reform, as millions of illegal immigrants continue pouring into the country. Court dates have been set for 2031, years away from now. The current asylum and parole system Biden wants to keep in place allows illegal immigrants to stay in the United States until their court date. In others words, they stay indefinitely. 

In December Johnson specifically laid out the terms of the Republican position in a letter to Office of Management and Budget Director Shalanda Young. 

"With respect to the Administration's request for additional Ukraine funding, the position of Congressional Republicans has been clearly articulated since October 26, 2023. On that date, I met in the Situation Room with you, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and other key leaders to present two essential prerequisites: security at out border, and critical answers regarding the funds requested," Johnson wrote in the letter. 

"I explained that supplemental Ukraine funding is dependent upon enactment of transformative change to our nation's border security laws. The House of Representatives has led in defining reforms to secure America's borders and passed H.R. 2, the Secure Border Act of 2023, more than six months ago. Senate Democrats have refused to act on that bill," Johnson continued. "The open U.S. border is an unconscionable and unsustainable catastrophe, and we have a moral responsibility to insist this madness stops immediately. Rather than engaging with Congressional Republicans to discuss logistical reforms, the Biden Administration has ignored reality, choosing instead to engage in political posturing. We stand ready and willing to work with the Administration on a robust border security package that protects the interests of the American people. It is well past time for the Administration to meaningfully engage with us." 

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Senate Republicans are also holding firm on negotiations. 

The high stakes meeting is set for 3:15 eastern at the White House. 


Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real Katie Pavlich
Bernie Sanders Resolution on Israel Fails Pitifully Rebecca Downs
Explaining Trump's Big Win Byron York
Director of LGBTQ+ Organization That Helps Minors Arrested in Child Sex Sting Madeline Leesman
What Did Trump Mean by This Ramaswamy Comment? Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson Destroys Nikki Haley in One Video Matt Vespa
Advertisement