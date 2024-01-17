Speaker Johnson: 'Today I Will Tell President Biden Directly...'
Finally: A DOJ Admission Hunter's Laptop is in Fact Real

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 17, 2024 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

The Department of Justice verified Hunter Biden's laptop is in fact real and was left by President Joe Biden's son at a repair shop in Delaware before it was turned over to the FBI. The authentication is written in a new court filing by DOJ. 

"In August 2019, IRS and FBI investigators obtained a search warrant for tax violations for the defendant's Apple iCloud account. In response to that warrant, in September 2019, Apple produced backups of data from various of the defendant's electronic devices that he had backed up to his iCloud account. Investigators also later came into possession of the defendant's Apple MacBook Pro, which he had left at a computer store. A search warrant was also obtained for his laptop and the results of the search were largely duplicative of information investigators had already obtained from Apple," the filing states. 

Of course we've known this fact for years even though Democrats, including President Joe Biden, a number of former intelligence officials and most members of the media, falsely claimed it was "Russian disinformation" when the contents of the laptop first emerged in October 2020 -- at the end of the presidential election. 

The IRS and FBI knew the laptop was real in 2019, yet did nothing to correct the record when news stories of the laptop broke and were censored by big tech, not to mention repeatedly lied about on the campaign trail. More specifically, when dozens of former intelligence agents previously trusted to properly relay information inside the U.S. government claimed the laptop was the work of the Russians, the FBI stayed silent. 

This was a lie carried into the Biden administration. 


