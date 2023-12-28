Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else
Weak: Here's Team Biden's Latest Response to the Houthis, Who Keep Attacking Ships
The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun
Why Marilyn Mosby Is at Risk of Losing Her Law License
We All Knew Nikki Haley Would Get Dragged for Her Civil War Remarks
Claudine Gay Was Pretty Cagey About Her 2001 Research Paper That Got Her...
Nearly 0% GOP Journalists, the Sports Leader Silenced Steele on Swimmers, and What...
Christians in Nigeria Massacred in Christmas Weekend Terror Attacks
Sanctuary City Mayor Says 'Entire Country Now at Stake' Due to Illegal Immigration...
Why the Biden Admin Is Targeting This Christian University Again
Canada Forcing Employers to Provide Tampons In Government-Controlled Men's Restrooms
Here's Why a Transgender Model Is Suing This NYC-Based Modeling Agency
The Results Are in: Charter School Students Outperform Public School Peers in This...
Federal Judge Blocks Law Protecting Children From So-Called 'Gender-Affirming Care'
Tipsheet

Mexico Finally Met About the Border Crisis and Made a Ridiculous Demand

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 28, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

Mexican President López Obrador met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City Wednesday to discuss the ongoing, illegal immigration catastrophe being aided and abetted by his cartel controlled government. 

Advertisement

According to a read out distributed by the White House, Obrador demanded amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the United States. Biden officials agreed. Further, Obrador falsely claimed President Biden is committed to pursuing "regular, orderly, and secure migration." 

"President López Obrador highlighted the commitment of President Biden to pursue regular, orderly, and secure migration. He stressed the need to continue the diplomatic and political engagement with all countries in the region, as well as investing in ambitious development programs throughout the entire hemisphere of the Americas. Both delegations underlined the efforts that the Biden administration is pursuing through development assistance and humanitarian aid, as well as advancing new private investments in the region," the statement says. 

"The delegations also discussed the benefit of regularizing the situation of long-term undocumented Hispanic migrants and DACA recipients, who are a vital part of the U.S. economy and society," the statement continues. "The two delegations agreed to meet again in Washington in January 2024 to continue to advance our strong partnership on migration management."

During the meeting, illegal crossings into the United States hit new highs.

Recommended

Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

 Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is slamming talk of legalization. 

"At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration’s announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United States must focus on policies that deter — not attract — people attempting to come here illegally, and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border," Johnson released in a statement. 

"This development further demonstrates the Administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created. President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation’s security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it," he continued. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Why Marilyn Mosby Is at Risk of Losing Her Law License Matt Vespa
Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else Katie Pavlich
Sage Steele Reveals the Subject ESPN Told Her She Couldn't Talk About Anymore Madeline Leesman
DeSantis’s Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's What Chairmen Comer, Jordan Are Investigating About the Bidens Now Rebecca Downs
Advertisement