Mexico Finally Met About the Border Crisis and Made a Ridiculous Demand

Mexican President López Obrador met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in Mexico City Wednesday to discuss the ongoing, illegal immigration catastrophe being aided and abetted by his cartel controlled government.

According to a read out distributed by the White House, Obrador demanded amnesty for illegal immigrants already in the United States. Biden officials agreed. Further, Obrador falsely claimed President Biden is committed to pursuing "regular, orderly, and secure migration."

"President López Obrador highlighted the commitment of President Biden to pursue regular, orderly, and secure migration. He stressed the need to continue the diplomatic and political engagement with all countries in the region, as well as investing in ambitious development programs throughout the entire hemisphere of the Americas. Both delegations underlined the efforts that the Biden administration is pursuing through development assistance and humanitarian aid, as well as advancing new private investments in the region," the statement says.

"The delegations also discussed the benefit of regularizing the situation of long-term undocumented Hispanic migrants and DACA recipients, who are a vital part of the U.S. economy and society," the statement continues. "The two delegations agreed to meet again in Washington in January 2024 to continue to advance our strong partnership on migration management."

During the meeting, illegal crossings into the United States hit new highs.

NEW: Border Patrol’s Del Rio sector (Eagle Pass), reports apprehending over 22,000 illegal immigrants in just a one week span from 12/17 - 12/23. Massive numbers for just one of nine sectors on the southern border, as mass catch & release continues on the largest scale ever seen. — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 28, 2023

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is slamming talk of legalization.

"At a time when America is experiencing the worst border crisis in our nation’s history, it is unconscionable to hear the Biden Administration’s announcement that Secretaries Mayorkas and Blinken discussed with the President of Mexico amnesty for illegal immigrants. The United States must focus on policies that deter — not attract — people attempting to come here illegally, and the smugglers who profit from the catastrophe at our border," Johnson released in a statement.

"This development further demonstrates the Administration has no real intention of solving the humanitarian disaster and immediate national security crisis their policies have created. President Biden needs to stop vacationing and take immediate steps to stop the flow of illegal immigration into our country. Our nation’s security and sovereignty depend upon it, and the American people demand it," he continued.