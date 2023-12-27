Why John Fetterman Just Blasted a Top Dem Strategist
Will China Invade Taiwan? Xi Just Revealed the Answer

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 27, 2023 1:00 PM
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

In November President Joe Biden held a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in an effort to "calm tensions" as the communist party continues to crack down on citizens, ramp up military activity in the South China Sea and after flying a spy balloon across the United States. 

But new details are emerging from the meeting and they point to a confrontational and dangerous future. 

"Chinese President Xi Jinping bluntly told President Joe Biden during their recent summit in San Francisco that Beijing will reunify Taiwan with mainland China but that the timing has not yet been decided, according to three current and former U.S. officials," NBC News reports. "Xi told Biden in a group meeting attended by a dozen American and Chinese officials that China’s preference is to take Taiwan peacefully, not by force, the officials said."

"The Chinese leader also referenced public predictions by U.S. military leaders who say that Xi plans to take Taiwan in 2025 or 2027, telling Biden that they were wrong because he has not set a time frame, according to the two current and one former official briefed on the meeting," the reporting continues. 

In other words Xi, who Biden calls "an old friend," plans to invade Taiwan and isn't deterred in doing so. "Unification" or "reunification" are propaganda terms used by Xi and his cronies. Taiwan is an independent country that does not want to be part of China. 

