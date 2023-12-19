WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas

Ahmad Kahalot is the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip.

During an interrogation by Israeli intelligence, Kahalot admitted that he is a Hamas member and that the terrorist organization turned the hospital into a command center. Patients and other civilians were and still are used as human shields. Other doctors and nurses are also members of Hamas.

"I know 16 employees in the hospital — doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerks — who also have different positions in the Qassam Brigades [Hamas]," Kahalot said. "They [Hamas] hide in hospitals because for them, a hospital is a safe place. They won't be targeted when they are inside a hospital."

