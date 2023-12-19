WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas

Ahmad Kahalot is the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip.
During an interrogation by Israeli intelligence, Kahalot admitted that he is a Hamas member and that the terrorist organization turned the hospital into a command center. Patients and other civilians were and still are used as human shields. Other doctors and nurses are also members of Hamas.
"I know 16 employees in the hospital — doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerks — who also have different positions in the Qassam Brigades [Hamas]," Kahalot said. "They [Hamas] hide in hospitals because for them, a hospital is a safe place. They won't be targeted when they are inside a hospital."
Hamas in their own words:— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 19, 2023
Ahmad Kahalot—Senior Hamas Member since 2010 and director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalya in northern Gaza admits that Hamas has used hospitals as military facilities under their control.
Video credit: ISA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/QGLclR94at
Hamas uses all hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorism planning and operations. Al Shifa hospital is home the Hamas' largest command center. From Commentary Magazine:
Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza. It is also, according to numerous and credible reports, a Hamas base of military operations.
The specifics have been revealed in a steady drip of open-source information dating back to 2006, when a PBS documentary showed Hamas fighters roaming Shifa’s halls, intimidating staff, and denying access to parts of the hospital. The following year, according to Human Rights Watch, Hamas fired at its rival group Fatah from within the Shifa hospital compound during a Palestinian civil war. As one doctor said, “the medical staff are suffering from fear and terror, particularly of the Hamas fighters, who are in every corner of the hospital.”
Join the conversation as a VIP Member