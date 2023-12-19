KJP Just Made a Laughable Claim About Biden and the Border Crisis
WATCH: Director of Gaza Hospital Makes Major Admission About Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 19, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Ahmad Kahalot is the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in the Gaza Strip. 

During an interrogation by Israeli intelligence, Kahalot admitted that he is a Hamas member and that the terrorist organization turned the hospital into a command center. Patients and other civilians were and still are used as human shields. Other doctors and nurses are also members of Hamas. 

"I know 16 employees in the hospital — doctors, nurses, paramedics and clerks — who also have different positions in the Qassam Brigades [Hamas]," Kahalot said. "They [Hamas] hide in hospitals because for them, a hospital is a safe place. They won't be targeted when they are inside a hospital."

Hamas uses all hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terrorism planning and operations. Al Shifa hospital is home the Hamas' largest command center. From Commentary Magazine

Al-Shifa is the largest hospital in Gaza. It is also, according to numerous and credible reports, a Hamas base of military operations.

The specifics have been revealed in a steady drip of open-source information dating back to 2006, when a PBS documentary showed Hamas fighters roaming Shifa’s halls, intimidating staff, and denying access to parts of the hospital. The following year, according to Human Rights Watch, Hamas fired at its rival group Fatah from within the Shifa hospital compound during a Palestinian civil war. As one doctor said, “the medical staff are suffering from fear and terror, particularly of the Hamas fighters, who are in every corner of the hospital.”

