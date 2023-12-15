Supply Chain Under Threat As Major Shipping Company Halts Critical Route Travel
Tipsheet

Hamas Launches Rockets at Holy Sites in Jerusalem

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 15, 2023 2:00 PM

Jerusalem is home to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Western Wall and Al Aqsa mosque, which sits on the Temple Mount. 

On Friday night, just as Jews started to celebrate Shabbat, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at civilians living there and targeted holy sites in the Old City. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is a short walk from the Temple Mount and Al Aqsa. 

The barrage came just one day after President Biden demanded the Israeli Defense Forces be "more careful" as they pursue Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip. 

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is the Middle East and advocating for a failed and delusional two-state solution.


