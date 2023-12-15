Hamas Launches Rockets at Holy Sites in Jerusalem

Jerusalem is home to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Western Wall and Al Aqsa mosque, which sits on the Temple Mount.

On Friday night, just as Jews started to celebrate Shabbat, Hamas launched a barrage of rockets at civilians living there and targeted holy sites in the Old City. The Church of the Holy Sepulchre is a short walk from the Temple Mount and Al Aqsa.

In a striking turn of events, #Hamas terrorists in #Gaza have just now targeted #Jerusalem, a city sacred to Christians, Muslims, and Jews. Amidst their efforts to harm #Israel's civilians, their rockets ironically land in West Bank Arab cities, endangering lives near hospitals.… — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) December 15, 2023

Iron Dome just intercepted a rocket right over Al Aqsa mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem. Israel is using Iron Dome to protect civilians and Holy sites including in Islam. Where is the condemnation against Hamas for targeting these sites? pic.twitter.com/0ZEOrAaUzG — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) December 15, 2023

Israeli missile defense interceptor protecting Jerusalem, including the grounds Al-Aqsa Mosque from rockets fired by Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza today. pic.twitter.com/ksEudWdKIp — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) December 15, 2023

The barrage came just one day after President Biden demanded the Israeli Defense Forces be "more careful" as they pursue Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is the Middle East and advocating for a failed and delusional two-state solution.

Sullivan talks here about "the aspirations of the Palestinian people" as if those aspirations are peaceful -- rather than, as poll after poll shows, they are for terrorism. This is the central, unchanging delusion on which Democratic policy has been based for 30 years. https://t.co/NQo2IC4D6P — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) December 14, 2023



