Trump Responds to Jack Smith's Emergency Plea to the Supreme Court

On Monday Special Counsel Jack Smith filed an emergency request with the Supreme Court asking the Justices to rule on whether President Donald Trump is immune from prosecution in the January 6 incitement case against him and charges of mishandling classified information at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

Advertisement

This case involves a paradigmatic issue of imperative public importance: the amenability to criminal prosecution of a former President of the United States for conduct undertaken during his presidency," the filing states. "Whether a former President is absolutely immune from federal prosecution for crimes committed while in office or is constitutionally protected from federal prosecution when he has been impeached but not convicted before the criminal proceedings begin."

Jack Smith Asks SCOTUS to Rule on Trump Immunity https://t.co/asgBVFGAj4 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) December 11, 2023

Smith's goal is to get the cases prosecuted in Washington D.C. and Florida before the 2024 presidential election in November.

The Trump campaign is firing back, calling Smith deranged.

"Crooked Joe Biden’s henchman, Deranged Jack Smith, is so obsessed with interfering in the 2024 Presidential Election, with the goal of preventing President Trump from retaking the Oval Office, as the President is poised to do, that Smith is willing to try for a Hail Mary by racing to the Supreme Court and attempting to bypass the Appellate Process. 'Deranged' may need to be reminded that the Supreme Court has not been kind to him, including by handing down a rare unanimous rebuke when the Court overturned him 8-0 in the McDonnell case," a Trump spokesperson released in a statement. "As President Trump has said over and over again, this prosecution is completely politically motivated. It is an unprecedented attack against Crooked Joe Biden’s Political Opponent—Banana Republic style! There is absolutely no reason to rush this Witch Hunt to trial, except to injure President Trump and his 150 million, at least, supporters. President Trump will continue to fight for Justice and oppose these authoritarian tactics."



