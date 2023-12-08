There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked Friday morning by Iranian backed proxy groups operating in Iraq. Dozens of rockets were launched with many landing close to the embassy compound. Luckily there were no injuries or casualties.

Green Zone and the U.S Embassy compound in Baghdad , Iraq were under attack within the last hour, 10-12 blasts heard pic.twitter.com/kNFydrq8fk — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2023

Moments ago, 3-5 blasts heard around the Green Zone (U.S embassy and other important governmental buildings in Baghdad, Iraq). You can hear the sirens going off at the same time pic.twitter.com/WVioTP1rzR — Steven Nabil (@thestevennabil) December 8, 2023

A rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad caused minor damage but no casualties this morning. pic.twitter.com/y50osaNP9R — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) December 8, 2023

U.S. Defense Sources have Confirmed that a Rocket Attack occurred against the International “Green Zones” in the Iraqi Capital City of Baghdad tonight, with possible Impacts reported near the U.S. Embassy Compound as well as the Union lll Forward-Operations Base used by Coalition… pic.twitter.com/xWSX8WDYAb — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) December 8, 2023

The attack is one of dozens over the past two months. Iranian proxies have launched nearly 100 attacks on a number of U.S. targets around the Middle East since Hamas launched its war on Israel October 7.

Attacks against US forces since 10/17 entering triple digits and now appear to include our embassy compound in Iraq.



Appeasement invites aggression and the escalation continues unchecked. https://t.co/0EEXobfe30 — Robert Greenway (@RC_Greenway) December 8, 2023



