Tipsheet

There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad

Katie Pavlich
December 08, 2023
Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP

The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad was attacked Friday morning by Iranian backed proxy groups operating in Iraq. Dozens of rockets were launched with many landing close to the embassy compound. Luckily there were no injuries or casualties. 

The attack is one of dozens over the past two months. Iranian proxies have launched nearly 100 attacks on a number of U.S. targets around the Middle East since Hamas launched its war on Israel October 7. 


