Country's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group Celebrates October 7 Attacks
Republicans Slam Biden's Claims of 'Blackmail'
College Heads' Kill All the Jews PR Disaster Forces Response From Biden White...
Why Are GOP Candidates Trying to Work With CNN for Unsanctioned Debates?
How Virginia's Attorney General Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors
Minnesota Has a Snowplow-Naming Contest, and It's Everything We Hoped It Would Be
The Response to Trump's 'Dictator' Comment Has Gone Over Exactly As You Would...
Israel Accuses UN Chief of Hitting 'New Moral Low' With This Move
Thanks, Bidenomics! Poll Reveals Bad News About Holiday Shoppers
Development of Massive ‘Migrant Camp’ in Chicago Halted
Americans Are Divided on Treatment of Juvenile Criminals, Poll Shows
House Votes to Censure Jamaal Bowman, With Even Democrats Joining in
'Bad News for the Biden Admin': House Reveals Impeachment Inquiry Resolution
Texas Woman Files Lawsuit Asking State for an Abortion
Tipsheet

'Enough Is Enough': New Plan Introduced to Tax University Endowments

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 07, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Arizona Republican Congressman Eli Crane has introduced legislation to tax massive endowments held by the country's elitist academic institutions as their leaders repeatedly fail to offer moral clarity on a variety of issues. 

Advertisement

Taking to Twitter, Crane announced the filing in response to the presidents of Penn, Harvard and MIT refusing to fully condemn calls for genocide against Jewish students on campus. A number of lawmakers are onboard. 

Recommended

How Virginia's Attorney General Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Billionaire Elon Musk is also weighing in. 

Untaxed university endowments have long been questioned for a change in status. 

"With assets totaling $411 billion, the nation's college and university endowments are larger than the annual gross domestic product of Belgium. That's enough money to run the federal government for nearly 50 days. Harvard alone has $35 billion. They pay their managers like rock stars, and, as a group, they've been growing at a double-digit rate by making riskier investments," Bloomberg reported in 2008. "Their ostensible purpose, providing for the financial needs of their institutions, gets a sliver of the total each year, about 4.6% of assets. And they're tax-exempt to boot."


Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Virginia's Attorney General Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors Spencer Brown
Fourth GOP Debate Could Be Summed Up With These Three Words Matt Vespa
The Pure Evil of the Democrat Party Derek Hunter
Enough With the Retro Reagan Cliches Kurt Schlichter
College Heads' Kill All the Jews PR Disaster Forces Response From Biden White House Matt Vespa
Country's Largest Muslim Advocacy Group Celebrates October 7 Attacks Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Virginia's Attorney General Is Defeating Woke Prosecutors Spencer Brown
Advertisement