Speaker Johnson Lays Down a Line on Ukraine and Border Security Funding
'This Is Hell': These Eight Men Who Brutally Assaulted a Minor Won't Get...
We Know the Origin of the Gold Bars Found at Bob Menendez's House
Is This the Owner of the Home That Exploded in Northern Virginia Last...
'PR Disaster for Universities': Jewish Students Speak Out Against Administrators Amid Anti...
Everything You Need to Know About the 2024 Presidential Primaries
New Harvard Youth Poll Is Out. Here's What It Shows for Biden, Trump.
RNC Announces Who Made the Stage for 4th GOP Debate
Here's What KJP Had to Say When Asked About Jayapal's Response to Hamas'...
Arizona, the Republican Party, and Its Discontents
Jack Smith Isn't Just Going After Trump's Social Media
Hackers Obtained Access to Millions of 23andMe Profiles, Company Says
Will Republican Idiocy Ever End?
Proposed Rule From Biden Administration Takes Aim at Pro-Life Pregnancy Centers
Tipsheet

Graham Slams Democrats for 'Playing Games' With the Border Crisis

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 05, 2023 11:45 AM
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Ranking Member Lindsey Graham called on Democrats to stop "playing games" with border security as the crisis continues to rage out of control. He also berated his liberal colleagues for attempting to peel off GOP votes for Ukraine funding without asylum reform, reminding them Republicans are unified on the issue. 

Advertisement

Mitt Romney is also fed up. 

As Democrats play games in Washington D.C., illegal immigrants are crossing the border by the thousands. In Arizona alone, Border Patrol agents are encountering 10,000 individuals per week -- not counting the gotaways.

Recommended

'PR Disaster for Universities': Jewish Students Speak Out Against Administrators Amid Antisemitic Attacks Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Smugglers working for Mexican cartels, who make billions of dollars on human trafficking, are taunting agents and taking full advantage of the situation.

Hundreds of individuals on the terror watch list have cross the border over the past year. President Biden has shrugged off this national security threat. 



Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'PR Disaster for Universities': Jewish Students Speak Out Against Administrators Amid Antisemitic Attacks Spencer Brown
'This Is Hell': These Eight Men Who Brutally Assaulted a Minor Won't Get Any Jail Time Matt Vespa
Speaker Johnson Lays Down a Line on Ukraine and Border Security Funding Katie Pavlich
Digging Into Kamala Harris' Latest Word Salad You'll Find Something Rather Troublesome Townhall Video
Democrats Embrace Mental Illness in the Name of Diversity Derek Hunter
Is This the Owner of the Home That Exploded in Northern Virginia Last Night? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'PR Disaster for Universities': Jewish Students Speak Out Against Administrators Amid Antisemitic Attacks Spencer Brown
Advertisement