Graham Slams Democrats for 'Playing Games' With the Border Crisis

Speaking during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Ranking Member Lindsey Graham called on Democrats to stop "playing games" with border security as the crisis continues to rage out of control. He also berated his liberal colleagues for attempting to peel off GOP votes for Ukraine funding without asylum reform, reminding them Republicans are unified on the issue.

Advertisement

Sen. Lindsey Graham to his Democrat colleagues:



“You're really robust when it comes to Ukraine...but when it comes to our border, you're playing a game of doing the least amount possible.” pic.twitter.com/2YJdyOiFgV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 5, 2023

Mitt Romney is also fed up.

Dems want $106B—GOP wants a closed border. That’s the trade. But clueless Dems want to negotiate the border bill. Not going to happen. Is an open border more important to Dems than Ukraine and Israel? — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 5, 2023

As Democrats play games in Washington D.C., illegal immigrants are crossing the border by the thousands. In Arizona alone, Border Patrol agents are encountering 10,000 individuals per week -- not counting the gotaways.

NEW: Good morning from Lukeville, AZ, where hundreds of adult men from around the world have crossed into the US illegally and are waiting for Border Patrol to take custody. A Mauritanian man told us he paid smugglers $10,000, first flew into Colombia, then headed north to US. pic.twitter.com/RuiTeK61D4 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Smugglers working for Mexican cartels, who make billions of dollars on human trafficking, are taunting agents and taking full advantage of the situation.

NEW: Our cameras were rolling in Lukeville, AZ as groups of illegal immigrants rushed through a breach in the border wall as Border Patrol & federal contractors were trying to fix it. Their human smuggler then shrugs at our cameras & salutes us. Cuts/breaches all over wall here. pic.twitter.com/z2EI4KC9HH — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 5, 2023

Hundreds of individuals on the terror watch list have cross the border over the past year. President Biden has shrugged off this national security threat.







