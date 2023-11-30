BREAKING: Senate Dems Shred the Rules to Launch Historic Attack on the Supreme...
Even FBI Employees Are Getting Carjacked in Washington D.C.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 30, 2023 2:30 PM
Over the course of the past year, criminals committing carjackings in Washington D.C. are completely out of control and the problem gets worse by the day. 

This week an FBI employee became the latest victim. 

"Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal employee. The victim told police that two suspects took their vehicle," local Fox 5 reports. "The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident."

So far this year more than 900 carjackings have been committed inside the District of Columbia. Overall violent crime is through the roof. 

Last month an off duty security guard was approached by two young men, one twelve and one thirteen, who threatened they had a gun and that they wanted to take his vehicle. The security guard was carrying a lawful firearm and defended himself. 

"Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a 13-year-old male after he was shot by a man he carjacked," Washington D.C. police released in a statement. "On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of D Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries."

"The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area," the statement continues. "The victim of the carjacking was an off-duty federal security officer who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin. He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation."

