Even FBI Employees Are Getting Carjacked in Washington D.C.

Over the course of the past year, criminals committing carjackings in Washington D.C. are completely out of control and the problem gets worse by the day.

This week an FBI employee became the latest victim.

"Around 3:45 p.m., MPD officers responded to 12 St NE for an armed carjacking of a federal employee. The victim told police that two suspects took their vehicle," local Fox 5 reports. "The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating the incident."

FBI EMPLOYEE CARJACKED IN DC: "At this time, we can confirm that an FBI employee was carjacked on the afternoon of November 29. The vehicle was recovered, and the FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are investigating." -FBI — Allison Papson (@AllisonPapson) November 29, 2023

*Carjacked in front of a preschool just steps away from Lincoln Park where dozens of kids play and are walked by their caregivers. https://t.co/8znaFmJXw2 — Capitol Hill Crime (@capitolcaucus) November 30, 2023

So far this year more than 900 carjackings have been committed inside the District of Columbia. Overall violent crime is through the roof.

Thanksgiving weekend in DC - new milestones. 905 carjackings and 250 homicides to date. H/t @Wikipedia for DC homicide stats. We’re heading back to the 90s and our elected officials (DC Council) are sitting grandly in the Wilson Bldg while the city crumbles. pic.twitter.com/NP4vkqr3yM — ANC6B10 (@Anc6B10) November 27, 2023

Violent crime with a gun is up 91% VS pre-Covid levels. Yet:



150 convictions in 2014.

34 convictions in 2022.



What the hell are you doing, @USAO_DC ? Maybe someone in the DC media can ask some questions? https://t.co/n7OAjjhBvK — Potomac Fever (@FeverPotomac) November 27, 2023

Last month an off duty security guard was approached by two young men, one twelve and one thirteen, who threatened they had a gun and that they wanted to take his vehicle. The security guard was carrying a lawful firearm and defended himself.

"Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the death of a 13-year-old male after he was shot by a man he carjacked," Washington D.C. police released in a statement. "On Saturday, October 28, 2023, at approximately 10:09 p.m., First District officers responded to the 600 block of D Street, Northwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile male with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries."

"The preliminary investigation found that the victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two juveniles. They demanded the victim out of his car, with one holding his hand in his front waistband pocket as if he had a handgun. As the victim was getting out of the car, he produced a handgun and shot one of the suspects. The other suspect fled the area," the statement continues. "The victim of the carjacking was an off-duty federal security officer who was waiting in his vehicle for his shift to begin. He had a legally owned firearm and is cooperating with the investigation."

