Palestinian Mob Surrounds, Jeers at Hostages on Day Six of Release

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 29, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

On day six of an extended ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Palestinian mobs in the Gaza Strip surrounded Red Cross vehicles transporting hostages to Egyptian authorities for release. The mobs have shown up everyday to harass hostages being taken to freedom after being held for more than 50 days. 

Meanwhile, negotiations to extend the ceasefire again are currently underway between Israel, Egypt and Qatar. Qatar is a representative for Hamas and harbors their leaders in six star Doha hotels.

"International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel's air and ground offensive. The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day," the Associated Press reports. "Hamas freed two Russian-Israeli women, who exited Gaza Wednesday evening, Israel said. The release was expected to be followed by the swap of 10 more hostages in Gaza for 30 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's objectives as negotiations continue. 

 

Tags: ISRAEL

