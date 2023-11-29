Palestinian Mob Surrounds, Jeers at Hostages on Day Six of Release

On day six of an extended ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, Palestinian mobs in the Gaza Strip surrounded Red Cross vehicles transporting hostages to Egyptian authorities for release. The mobs have shown up everyday to harass hostages being taken to freedom after being held for more than 50 days.
Members of Hamas transferred two hostages to medical authorities as a crowd jeered during the move. pic.twitter.com/Xfc0wX6gpn— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 29, 2023
Hamas footage showing two hostages being transferred to medical authorities. The crowd praises Hamas during the handover. pic.twitter.com/7VAx4EjJcq— Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 29, 2023
Meanwhile, negotiations to extend the ceasefire again are currently underway between Israel, Egypt and Qatar. Qatar is a representative for Hamas and harbors their leaders in six star Doha hotels.
"International mediators on Wednesday worked to extend the truce in Gaza, encouraging Hamas militants to keep freeing hostages in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners and further relief from Israel's air and ground offensive. The cease-fire will otherwise end within a day," the Associated Press reports. "Hamas freed two Russian-Israeli women, who exited Gaza Wednesday evening, Israel said. The release was expected to be followed by the swap of 10 more hostages in Gaza for 30 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. Israel has welcomed the release of dozens of hostages in recent days and says it will maintain the truce if Hamas keeps freeing captives."
Recommended
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel's objectives as negotiations continue.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:— Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 29, 2023
"From the start of the war, I set three goals: Eliminating Hamas, returning all of our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will never again go back to being a threat to the State of Israel. These three goals still stand. pic.twitter.com/B3QmWZEdWd
Join the conversation as a VIP Member