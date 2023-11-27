KJP Tries to Sell False Figures on Biden's Economy
Americans Left Behind in Fourth Round of Hostage Releases From Gaza

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 27, 2023 4:15 PM
Seventeen hostages were released by Hamas Monday on day four of a now extended six day ceasefire. Eleven were Israeli and six Thai. None of them were the reported 8-9 Americans still being held in the Gaza Strip by the Iranian backed terrorist group. On Sunday, American Abigail Idan was the only U.S. citizen released over the course of the ceasefire period. 

Just as previous hostages, today's hostages were harassed and taunted while being transferred. 

The Biden administration is not involved in the development of the lists used to release hostages. Hamas and Qatar are determining, with Israeli pressure, who gets on the list during each day of the current ceasefire deal. The U.S. government doesn't know where all of the Americans are being held. 

On Monday afternoon, the current ceasefire was expanded for an additional two days, which means 20 more hostages are scheduled to be released over the next 48 hours. There are no guarantees Americans will be included. According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, the Biden administration isn't directly negotiating their release.  

