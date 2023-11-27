Americans Left Behind in Fourth Round of Hostage Releases From Gaza

Seventeen hostages were released by Hamas Monday on day four of a now extended six day ceasefire. Eleven were Israeli and six Thai. None of them were the reported 8-9 Americans still being held in the Gaza Strip by the Iranian backed terrorist group. On Sunday, American Abigail Idan was the only U.S. citizen released over the course of the ceasefire period.

IDF and ISA forces are currently accompanying 11 released hostages inside Israeli territory. After they undergo an initial medical assessment, our forces will accompany them until they are reunited with their families.



The IDF, together with the entire Israeli security… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 27, 2023

Tonight eleven more precious lives came back home to Israel, 9 of them, children. Even after the release of dozens of hostages, still 160 innocent Israelis remain in captivity. Demand their release! #BringThemHome pic.twitter.com/Q5GHibI43n — Brooke Goldstein (@GoldsteinBrooke) November 27, 2023

Just as previous hostages, today's hostages were harassed and taunted while being transferred.

Gazan civilians are climbing onto the Red Cross vehicles transporting child hostages. Previous hostages said they had no idea where they were being taken. Right to the very last moment Hamas cause terror to these kids. pic.twitter.com/VTCdmUEkCS — Heidi Bachram 🎗️ (@HeidiBachram) November 27, 2023

The Biden administration is not involved in the development of the lists used to release hostages. Hamas and Qatar are determining, with Israeli pressure, who gets on the list during each day of the current ceasefire deal. The U.S. government doesn't know where all of the Americans are being held.

What a complete disaster and embarrassment for the US government to have zero knowledge about the status of "8-9" American citizens held hostage when Thailand can make a phone call and get its citizens out. This is 100% a consequence of American weakness toward Iran and Qatar. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 27, 2023

On Monday afternoon, the current ceasefire was expanded for an additional two days, which means 20 more hostages are scheduled to be released over the next 48 hours. There are no guarantees Americans will be included. According to National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby, the Biden administration isn't directly negotiating their release.