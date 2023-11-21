Potential Ceasefire Slammed as a Way for Hamas to Buy Time

While members of the Israeli War Cabinet continue deliberations over whether to engage in a temporary, days long ceasefire with Hamas in exchange for dozens of hostages, the potential move to stop the assault on the Iranian backed terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip is being met with skepticism and opposition.

Advertisement

First, national security analysts are pointing out these talks have been brokered by Qatar. Qatar is an ally of Hamas and harbors their top leaders in luxury Doha hotels.

“Hamas, Iran, and Qatar have used their own inhumanity to leverage Israel’s humanity. None deserves praise for this deal; they all have American blood on their hands. Every hostage saved is welcome news. But we must be clear-eyed that if a temporary ceasefire becomes a permanent ceasefire, Hamas and Iran will emerge victorious with a guarantee of many more October 7s to come," Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior advisor Richard Goldberg writes.

Qatar could have delivered all hostages unconditionally. They’ve brokered a deal to help their ally Hamas survive instead. Their inhumanity leveraging Israel’s humanity. Will it work? Only if Israel is pressured not to restart operations. Time to end Qatari sponsorship of Hamas. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 21, 2023

I’d argue that Qatar is enabling Hamas and buying it time. Like any terror patron would.



You are giving this fetid regime too much credit, Senator. https://t.co/Rv0k2qwwlH — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 20, 2023

Next, families of soldiers battling Hamas terrorists in Gaza note the damage the move could do to morale and the path forward to victory.

My son, the tank commander, on his way back to the war in Gaza yesterday. We pray for his safe return and that of his comrades. We also pray that the Government is not capitulating to US and international pressure regarding a hostage deal. But just now PM Netanyahu announced… pic.twitter.com/DS3MFA7Xpa — Marc Zell (@GOPIsrael) November 21, 2023

IDF intensifies its attacks on terror target in #Gaza, as reports of a hostage deal nears



'If there is a ceasefire now, this is going to be devastating for our soldiers. This is not the moment to stop. We have to decisively win in the northern part of the Gaza Strip' says Brig.… pic.twitter.com/3JkDzHnqBd — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 21, 2023

And finally if the ceasefire deal includes Israel releasing terrorist prisoners in exchange for hostages, a number of family members are calling for it to be rejected. From the Jerusalem Post: