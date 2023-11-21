We've Got an Update on a Potential Ceasefire in Exchange for Hostages
Potential Ceasefire Slammed as a Way for Hamas to Buy Time

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 21, 2023 3:30 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

While members of the Israeli War Cabinet continue deliberations over whether to engage in a temporary, days long ceasefire with Hamas in exchange for dozens of hostages, the potential move to stop the assault on the Iranian backed terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip is being met with skepticism and opposition. 

First, national security analysts are pointing out these talks have been brokered by Qatar. Qatar is an ally of Hamas and harbors their top leaders in luxury Doha hotels. 

“Hamas, Iran, and Qatar have used their own inhumanity to leverage Israel’s humanity. None deserves praise for this deal; they all have American blood on their hands. Every hostage saved is welcome news. But we must be clear-eyed that if a temporary ceasefire becomes a permanent ceasefire, Hamas and Iran will emerge victorious with a guarantee of many more October 7s to come," Foundation for Defense of Democracies senior advisor Richard Goldberg writes

Next, families of soldiers battling Hamas terrorists in Gaza note the damage the move could do to morale and the path forward to victory.  

And finally if the ceasefire deal includes Israel releasing terrorist prisoners in exchange for hostages, a number of family members are calling for it to be rejected. From the Jerusalem Post

Bereaved families and survivors of Hamas's October 7 attack have issued a statement on Tuesday stating their opposition to a hostage deal that would include the release of terrorists in a prisoner exchange.

"We know and warn that any terrorist who is released now will return and cause harm in the future. In the Gilad Shalit deal, the perpetrators of the October 7 massacre were released, and there is no reason why the release of the terrorists should be any different this time."

