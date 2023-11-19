Israel Sends Cowardly Hamas Leaders a Message

As Hamas terrorists use women and children as human shields in the Gaza Strip, Hamas leaders are watching and directing military action from cushy six star hotels in places like Qatar. They're also extremely corrupt and have stolen billions in foreign relief aid over the years.

"The terror group’s three top leaders alone are worth a staggering total of $11 billion and enjoy a life of luxury in the sanctuary of the emirate of Qatar. Hamas runs an office in Qatar’s capital, Doha, and leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Moussa Abu Marzuk and Khaled Mashal maintain a luxurious lifestyle," the New York Post reports. "They have been seen at its diplomatic club, photographed on private jets, and traveled widely. The leadership would have been there for the 2022 soccer World Cup. In contrast, most of the population of more than 2 million in the Gaza Strip, which Hamas has ruled since 2007, live in abject poverty."

But according to statements made by the Israeli government Saturday, their days are limited.

Israel now conveying that the external leaders of Hamas in places like Qatar, Turkey, Lebanon, Malaysia and Iran are all potential targets in this war. https://t.co/rMENVIw3pG — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 18, 2023