Tipsheet

Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies?

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 06, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

Over the weekend pro-Hamas protestors and rioters descended on the White House, rattling the fence and sparring with Secret Service agents. They vandalized an entrance and the statue of Marquis de Lafayette across the street in Lafayette Park.

Meanwhile, attendees at pro-Israel rallies fly American flags during daytime rallies in the United States. Overseas, the British flag is flown and rallies for hundreds of hostages, who Hamas continues to detain in the Gaza Strip, remain peaceful. 

See the difference?

ISRAEL

