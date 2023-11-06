Have You Noticed This Key Difference Between Pro-Israel and Pro-Hamas Rallies?

Over the weekend pro-Hamas protestors and rioters descended on the White House, rattling the fence and sparring with Secret Service agents. They vandalized an entrance and the statue of Marquis de Lafayette across the street in Lafayette Park.

#BREAKING: Anti-Jewish protesters scale security fence around White House pic.twitter.com/Z4MDY9lOHl — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 5, 2023

BREAKING:



Anti-Israel protesters attack the fence of the White House.



Some are even climbing it and fighting with the Secret Service pic.twitter.com/Rb2gnASBGm — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 5, 2023

🚨 BREAKING: Pro-Palestinian protesters vandalize historic US statues in Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/7a96Pgdw5N — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 5, 2023

Meanwhile, attendees at pro-Israel rallies fly American flags during daytime rallies in the United States. Overseas, the British flag is flown and rallies for hundreds of hostages, who Hamas continues to detain in the Gaza Strip, remain peaceful.

Here is a pro-Israel rally in California compared to a pro-Palestinian rally.



Notice the American flags in one but not the other.



This particular discrepancy holds true for the rallies I’ve seen in other parts of the world. pic.twitter.com/emlIAmeH2K — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) November 6, 2023

Some 500 people rallied to support Israel and the Jewish community, an event put on by The Pursuit NW. The evangelical community came out to show they’re our allies.



Pastor @russellbjohnson wanted the world to know that Seattle has more than just a pro-Hamas crowd. pic.twitter.com/pyEV74Driv — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) November 6, 2023

Update from the Israel rally in London today:



0 arrests

0 public disorders

0 firecrackers shot at the police

0 police attacked

0 injured

0 calls for genocide

0 racist slurs

0 hateful signs



The police reported the protestors thanked them for their service. pic.twitter.com/KWjGcehQYO — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 5, 2023

I never imagined that the best pro-Israel speech would come from Iranians.



Thank you Lily and the people of Iran, we stand together ✊ pic.twitter.com/bhrhTlWaLv — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) November 5, 2023

See the difference?