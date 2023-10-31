Here's What Mayorkas Had to Say When Asked About About Hamas Supporters on...
Durbin Ramps Up His Witch Hunt Against Supreme Court Justices
The Pro-Hitler Freelancer Fiasco Isn't the NYT's Only Issue
China Did Something Rather Weird With Israel on Their Maps
Prescription Drugs Were Found at Matthew Perry's Home
‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues...
Here's Why Blinken Had to Briefly Pause His Senate Testimony
Yale Newspaper Censors Pro-Israel Column Over Claims About Hamas Raping, Beheading Women
Endgame: What We Can Learn From Iowa's Just-Released 'Gold Standard' Poll
Rashida Tlaib Featured in Pro-Hamas Ad Calling on Muslims to Withhold Support From...
Here's How Some Ivy League Professors Responded to Pro-Hamas Students
NYC’s Latest Development to House Illegal Immigrants Raises Some Concerns
Why Are Some Republicans Planning to Protect Rashida Tlaib From Censure?
Karine Jean-Pierre Struggles at the Podium When Asked About Pro-Hamas Protests
Tipsheet

DHS Faces New Heat After Failure to Explain Lack of Vetting for Afghans

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 31, 2023 2:15 PM
AP Photo/Khwaja Tawfiq Sediqi

Officials at the Department of Homeland Security received a congressional subpoena Tuesday after refusing to turn over documentation about the Biden administration's extreme lack of vetting during the catastrophic, August 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan. 

Advertisement

“Over the course of the last several months, the Committee has made multiple attempts to obtain the requested documents and information cooperatively. Most recently, the Committee followed up on October 3, 2023, with both a telephone call and e-mail, and again on October 17, 2023, with an e-mail regarding the protracted delay in satisfying the Committee’s requests. On October 20, 2023, the Department provided a partial production containing limited data on Afghan evacuees," House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green released in a statement. "Although the production contained 1,601 pages, it is wholly inadequate. For example, 150 pages were either wholly redacted, devoid of content, or illegible. Further, many of the remaining pages appear to be nothing more than scanned printouts from spreadsheets of data that were provided in a format that rendered them indecipherable.”

"While the produced documents provide some basic information regarding Afghan evacuees, they fall well short of what was requested by the Committee," Green continued. 

A Department of Defense Inspector General report showed in February 2022 thousands of Afghans who were brought to the United States without proper vetting. 

"We found that Afghan evacuees were not vetted by the National Counter-Terrorism Center (NCTC) using all DoD data prior to arriving in CONUS. This occurred because Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) enrollments were compared against the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Automated Biometric Identification System (IDENT) data, which did not initially include all biometric data located in the DoD Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) database and because the DoD’s National Ground Intelligence Center (NGIC) has agreements with foreign partners that prohibits the sharing of some ABIS data with U.S. agencies outside of the DoD," the report states. "Furthermore, during their analytic review, NGIC personnel identified Afghans with derogatory information in the DoD ABIS database who were believed to be in the United States." 

Recommended

‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing Spencer Brown
Advertisement

The White House has maintained Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan was a "success" and that proper vetting of Afghans coming to the U.S. was deployed.  


Tags: AFGHANISTAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing Spencer Brown
While Clearing Out Hamas Defensive Positions, the IDF Made a Gruesome Discovery Matt Vespa
Ben Shapiro Destroys So-Called Pro-Palestinian Activist Townhall Video
Here's What Mayorkas Had to Say When Asked About About Hamas Supporters on U.S. Visas Katie Pavlich
Accept That Savagery Is the True Nature of the World – and Deal With It Kurt Schlichter
Here's Why Blinken Had to Briefly Pause His Senate Testimony Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
‘Wake Up, It Is a Time to Be Concerned’: FBI Director Wray Issues Stark Warning at Committee Hearing Spencer Brown
Advertisement