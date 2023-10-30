IDF Special Forces Rescue Hostage in Night Raid
Tipsheet

Republicans Push Back on D.C. Attorney General Witch Hunt Against Top Conservative

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 30, 2023 5:00 PM

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer are pushing back on the left's latest attempts to silence and intimidate influential conservative activist and constitutional scholar Leonard Leo. 

In a letter to Washington D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb, Jordan and Comer question his investigation into Leo on behalf of a leftist organization. 

"The Committees on Judiciary and Oversight and Accountability are conducting oversight of the District of Columbia Office of Attorney General’s reported effort to investigate Leonard Leo and certain nonprofit organizations with which he is affiliated," they wrote. "Given prior attempts by state attorneys general to target conservative nonprofits and their donors—and your apparent political motivations for investigating Mr. Leo—the Committees are concerned about potential infringement on free association and donor privacy. To ensure that these vital constitutional protections are being respected, the Committees are seeking additional information about your efforts and would appreciate your full cooperation with our inquiry."

"The Committees are concerned that your office’s investigation may be improper and politically motivated. First, it appears that your office does not have jurisdiction over this matter because Mr. Leo and the organizations with which he is affiliated are, according to publicly available information, based outside of Washington, D.C.," the letter continues. "Worse yet, the Committees are troubled that your investigation could infringe upon the fundamental rights of donor privacy and free association. The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly affirmed the associational and privacy rights of donors—including the right of Americans to donate anonymously—especially when these rights are threatened by attorneys general who target nonprofit organizations for political reasons."

Democratic Senators are also targeting Leo for his effective work molding the Supreme Court. After Senator Whitehouse tried to intimidate him with demands for information about his associates, Leo essentially told him to pound sand





