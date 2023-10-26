Here Are the Details About the Gaza Hospital Hamas Uses as Their Headquarters
Tipsheet

There's More Bad News for Hostages Being Held by Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 26, 2023 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

Alarming new developments broke Thursday afternoon as Hamas continues to hold more than 200 hostages, including at least 10 Americans, in the Gaza Strip. 

According to Israeli Knesset member Merav Michaeli, the government of Iran is attempting to gain direct custody of the hostages. 

"Iran in a cruel race is trying to get its hands on hundreds of our abductees. This could be a cry for generations if we do not raise the issue of the abducted Shabbat to the top of the order of priorities at this time. This will be another failure of yours against Iran, Netanyahu. This must not happen. Do what it takes to get them back now," Michaeli wrote on Twitter Thursday. 

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian confirmed the efforts during an address to the United Nations Thursday afternoon. Amir-Abdollahian and Hamas could be lying, of course, but the development is still highly alarming. 

