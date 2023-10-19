DeSantis Weighs in on U.S. Tax Dollars Going to Gaza 'Aid'

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is blasting President Joe Biden's decision to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip as the Islamic terrorist organization continues to hold Americans and Israelis hostage.

No U.S. tax dollars to the Gaza Strip.



Hamas is holding American hostages and Biden wants to fund them?



I challenge every Republican running to step up to the plate and oppose Biden’s $100 million gift to Hamas. pic.twitter.com/h0wPS6bAKs — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) October 18, 2023

The aid was announced during Biden's trip to Israel on Wednesday.

"President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs," the White House released in a statement.

BIDEN: "I'm also announcing $100,000,000 of new U.S. funding for humanitarian assistance in both Gaza and the West Bank." pic.twitter.com/OjzX2kNDSk — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 18, 2023

Hamas often steals aid and uses it as leverage. They used first aid kits from the United Nations during their slaughter of thousands of innocent Israeli citizens on October 7.

Machine guns and a @UNICEF first aid kit.



Medical aid stolen from Gazans found on a vehicle Hamas terrorists used to infiltrate Israel.



No wonder why Gazans suffer.#HamasworsethanISIS #HamasTerrorists pic.twitter.com/FRdWGHxEKC — COGAT (@cogatonline) October 13, 2023



