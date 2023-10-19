We've Got an Update on Jim Jordan's Speaker Bid
Tipsheet

DeSantis Weighs in on U.S. Tax Dollars Going to Gaza 'Aid'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is blasting President Joe Biden's decision to send $100 million in humanitarian aid to the Hamas controlled Gaza Strip as the Islamic terrorist organization continues to hold Americans and Israelis hostage. 

The aid was announced during Biden's trip to Israel on Wednesday. 

"President Biden announced today that the United States is providing $100 million in humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank. This funding will help support over a million displaced and conflict-affected people with clean water, food, hygiene support, medical care, and other essential needs. The United States provides humanitarian assistance through trusted partners including UN agencies and international NGOs," the White House released in a statement. 

Hamas often steals aid and uses it as leverage. They used first aid kits from the United Nations during their slaughter of thousands of innocent Israeli citizens on October 7.


