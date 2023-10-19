Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators

The White House press team posted a photo Wednesday night showing President Joe Biden shaking hands with U.S. special operators during his visit to Israel. The operators, whose faces were not blurred out in the photo posted to the official White House Instagram page, are presumably in the country to help rescue American hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

NEW: The White House admits they accidentally doxxed US Special Forces by posting an uncensored photo of them w/ Biden in Israel.



WH: “As soon as this was brought to our attention, we immediately deleted the photo. We regret the error and any issues this may have caused.” — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) October 19, 2023

The photo was eventually taken down, but the damage of exposing the operators was already done.

The Whitehouse media team shared this picture last night (I added the black boxes) without blurring or censoring the faces of the “Delta Force” (CAG) operator’s faces. They deleted it an hour later after hundreds of thousands had already viewed it.



This is a massive failure on… pic.twitter.com/ROegvYWzit — Sam Shoemate (@samosaur) October 19, 2023

Holy God. Biden doxed Delta.



This without question puts a target on them & their families. https://t.co/8IR9UeIPpl — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) October 19, 2023

The Biden WH just doxxed the Delta Force operators in Israel to rescue American hostages



and the Biden State Dept issued a Worldwide Caution for U.S. citizens.



Your life - and the life of every American - is in exponentially more danger under this corrupt psychopath. — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) October 19, 2023

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has put 2,000 U.S. troops on standby as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza and as Hezbollah continues attacking from the north.

BREAKING: U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has put in "be ready to deploy" orders for a select number of American troops should Israel need them, an official told Fox News. pic.twitter.com/hTBrfJYeFW — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) October 16, 2023



