Tipsheet

Biden's Press Shop Just Exposed U.S. Special Operators

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 19, 2023 4:45 PM
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

The White House press team posted a photo Wednesday night showing President Joe Biden shaking hands with U.S. special operators during his visit to Israel. The operators, whose faces were not blurred out in the photo posted to the official White House Instagram page, are presumably in the country to help rescue American hostages being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. 

The photo was eventually taken down, but the damage of exposing the operators was already done. 

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has put 2,000 U.S. troops on standby as Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza and as Hezbollah continues attacking from the north. 


