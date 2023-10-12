UPDATE: White House Won't Confirm; Released $6 Billion to Iran Has Reportedly Been...
Israel Reportedly Plans to Evacuate an Entire City Near Gaza Ahead of Ground...
Things Just Got Worse for Gold Bar Bob Menendez
When It Will US Citizens Be Evacuated From Israel? State Dept Finally Gives...
Trump Reveals His Major Concern With Scalise
Will Steve Scalise Withdraw From the Speaker's Race Before a Floor Vote Even...
Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With...
Israel Releases Images of Murdered Infants
Magazine Editor Torched for Saying Cutting Off Power to Gaza Is ‘Most Inhuman...
Jim Jordan: Here's the Real Reason Why Crime Is Ravaging Democrat-Run Cities
‘Transgender’ 9-Year-Old Sues for Access to Irreversible Surgeries, Hormones
Tlaib: Weeped Over 'Kids in Cages' Under Trump, No Comment on Decapitation of...
One Also Needs to Know Who His Enemies Are
Biological Male Wins ‘Woman of the Year’ Award
Tipsheet

The American Death Toll at the Hands of Hamas Has Gone Up

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 12, 2023 4:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed 27 Americans have been killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel as many remain missing. 

Advertisement

When pressed on the lack of U.S. response to the murders, Kirby claimed the Israeli government doesn't want American involvement. 

It has been reported U.S. special hostage negotiation teams have been deployed to the country to advise as intelligence operatives work to find where they are being held inside the Gaza Strip.

Recommended

Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Advertisement

Kirby also warned that images coming out of Israeli communities that were taken over by Hamas terrorists in the past few days will get worse. 

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Here's How a CO Dem State Rep Responded When Asked About Hamas Raping Women Matt Vespa
Jim Jordan: Here's the Real Reason Why Crime Is Ravaging Democrat-Run Cities Mia Cathell
Ben Shapiro Is Not Pleased With Tucker Carlson's Take on the War in Israel Townhall Staff
University of Florida President Shows How It's Done With Statement on Hamas and Israel Guy Benson
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Meet the UVA Student Leader Who Is 'Proud to Stand in Solidarity' With Hamas John Hasson
Advertisement