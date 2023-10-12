The American Death Toll at the Hands of Hamas Has Gone Up

Speaking to reporters at the White House Thursday afternoon, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby confirmed 27 Americans have been killed by Hamas terrorists in Israel as many remain missing.

National Security Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby updated the number of Americans killed in Israel: "We can now update the number of Americans that we know have been killed to 27 and the number of unaccounted for stands at 15." pic.twitter.com/Ggar5tDuqR — CSPAN (@cspan) October 12, 2023

When pressed on the lack of U.S. response to the murders, Kirby claimed the Israeli government doesn't want American involvement.

BOOM! @JamesRosenTV asks Kirby: 27 Americans Killed in Hamas attack. More than U.S.S. Cole, Benghazi or Beheaded by ISIS... Why no US military response? Why leave it to Israel to do all the dirty work?

pic.twitter.com/fJRFymrHBo — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) October 12, 2023

It has been reported U.S. special hostage negotiation teams have been deployed to the country to advise as intelligence operatives work to find where they are being held inside the Gaza Strip.

US forces specializing in hostage freeing situations, elite units that found Bin Laden, have landed in Israel.



11 Americans have been killed by Palestinians in Israel. An unknown number of Americans are being held as hostages in Gaza.pic.twitter.com/VwlUQgRZ0B — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) October 10, 2023

Kirby also warned that images coming out of Israeli communities that were taken over by Hamas terrorists in the past few days will get worse.