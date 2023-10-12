CO Dem State Rep Gives a Crazy Response When Asked About Hamas Raping...
Biden's Recently Released $6 Billion to Iran Has Been Frozen

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 12, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

The recent unfreezing of $6 billion in Iranian funds in exchange for the release of five American hostages has been refrozen after Iranian backed Hamas launched a brutal attack on Israel last weekend. The move comes after Qatar, where the funds are currently stored, and the U.S. came to an agreement. 

"U.S. officials and the Qatari government have agreed to stop Iran from accessing a $6 billion account for humanitarian assistance in light of Hamas’s attack on Israel, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo told House Democrats on Thursday, according to two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private remarks," the Washington Post reports

Members of Congress, Democrats and Republicans, have urged President Biden to refreeze the funds. 

The Biden administration has repeatedly claimed the $6 billion was allocated for humanitarian aid and has spent the past five days on defense in an attempt to explain how money isn't fungible (it is). 

Iran's leaders have said they will spend the money as they see fit, rejecting constraints it can't be used to fund terrorism. 

Just this week, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan refused to say whether the White House was considering a refreeze of the funds. 


