After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their Homes

The Israeli Defense Forces told civilians living in Gaza to leave a number of areas ahead of a bombing campaign to take out Hamas terrorists and their infrastructure. In typical fashion, the terrorist organization is telling people to stay put. Further, the Egyptian government is not allowing Gazans to enter through the border shared with the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Media Channels are now telling Gaza Residents not to leave their Homes if they are Contacted by the Israeli Defense Force with them further stating, “We Live in our Homes and Die in our Homes. We will not Move. We will not Budge. We are all Behind the Resistance" — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 11, 2023

In recent days, the IDF has been instructing the population inside of the Gaza Strip to distance themselves from designated areas.



We emphasize that there is no official call by Israel for residents of the Gaza Strip to exit into Egypt. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 10, 2023

During Wednesday's press briefing at the White House, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby reiterated that Hamas is also putting civilians in harms way and at risk of death by placing terrorist operations in hospitals and schools.

Kirby: Hamas is putting civilians at risk of death by putting their operations in hospitals and schools. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 11, 2023

Just to be clear .



I was asked about exit from gaza I said they should check if Rafah is possibly open .

And that I’m not aware if its still open .



The IDF is not in charge of that crossing . — Lt. Col. Richard Hecht (@LtColRichard) October 10, 2023

IDF continues to strike targets in Gaza as calls grow louder to end the Hamas threat once and for all.

Hamas transformed an institute of knowledge into an institute of destruction.



A short while ago, the IDF struck an important Hamas operational, political and military center in Gaza—the Islamic University.



Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons… pic.twitter.com/pWKxR8Dhmd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

Dozens of Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck over 200 targets in the Al-Furqan neighborhood—a terrorist hotspot from which Hamas devises and executes their attacks.



This is the 3rd counterstrike in the area during the last 24 hours, in which 450 targets were struck. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023



