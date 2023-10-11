The Number of Americans Murdered by Hamas Has Gone Up...Again
Tipsheet

After Warnings to Get Out, Hamas Tells Gaza Civilians Not to Leave Their Homes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  October 11, 2023 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Abed Abu Reash

The Israeli Defense Forces told civilians living in Gaza to leave a number of areas ahead of a bombing campaign to take out Hamas terrorists and their infrastructure. In typical fashion, the terrorist organization is telling people to stay put. Further, the Egyptian government is not allowing Gazans to enter through the border shared with the Gaza Strip.

During Wednesday's press briefing at the White House, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby reiterated that Hamas is also putting civilians in harms way and at risk of death by placing terrorist operations in hospitals and schools. 

IDF continues to strike targets in Gaza as calls grow louder to end the Hamas threat once and for all. 


