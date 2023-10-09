Hostages Being Held in Cages as Hamas Threatens Executions on Live Television

After murdering hundreds of innocent civilians over the weekend, Hamas terrorists captured at least 100 hostages and took them back to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military is searching for their location as they bombard terrorist hideouts from the sky.

Advertisement

The conditions for the hostages are nothing short of horrific as they are reportedly being held in cages. Women have been raped and their children have been tormented.

Fox News' @TreyYingst describes the conditions hostages are facing in Gaza:



"There are cages that they're holding them in...small children being pushed around, mothers being dragged through the streets...The conditions are likely horrific. This is truly a nightmare...hell on… pic.twitter.com/uhs3rmIHO1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 9, 2023

Hamas is threatening to execute hostages on live television as the Israeli response continues.

BREAKING: Hamas threatens to execute hostages live on television in response to any new Gaza Strip bombings targeting civilians.



"From this moment on, we announce that any targeting of innocent civilians without warning will be met regretfully to say, by executing one of the… pic.twitter.com/6Esupjz3NR — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 9, 2023

The death toll of American citizens killed in the attacks has risen to 11. It is unclear how many Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.

Explosions heard several minutes ago in Gaza City were caused by Israeli Airstrikes on Al-Badrasawi Tower in Northern Gaza which by the Secondary Explosions seen appears to have been used as a Weapons Depot. pic.twitter.com/xb9XZnLjPk — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) October 9, 2023



