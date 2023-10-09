UPDATE: Biden Finally Weighs In; White House Staffer Releases Statement on Murdered Americ...
Hostages Being Held in Cages as Hamas Threatens Executions on Live Television

October 09, 2023

After murdering hundreds of innocent civilians over the weekend, Hamas terrorists captured at least 100 hostages and took them back to the Gaza Strip. The Israeli military is searching for their location as they bombard terrorist hideouts from the sky. 

The conditions for the hostages are nothing short of horrific as they are reportedly being held in cages. Women have been raped and their children have been tormented. 

Hamas is threatening to execute hostages on live television as the Israeli response continues. 

The death toll of American citizens killed in the attacks has risen to 11. It is unclear how many Americans are being held hostage by Hamas.


