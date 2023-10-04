Another Republican Has Entered the Race for House Speaker

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise officially entered the race to become Speaker Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after Congressman Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position.

Advertisement

"We all came here to save this country from being taken down a dangerous path of destruction.We don't sacrifice time with our families to come to Washington to fight over the small things," Scalise wrote in a letter to colleagues. "Under the failed leadership of President Biden, our country is being pushed to the brink. Americans cannot afford life's daily expenses, and for many the American Dream is getting further out of reach. Our debt will cripple our grandchildren. Our border is wide open and must be secured. Our energy supply is being willingly depleted. Crime is surging, our cities are being destroyed, and drugs are flowing into our communities from Biden's open border. Every state is now a border state, with millions of unvetted illegal immigrants being shipped across the country, robbing social services meant for hard-working citizens."

"The rule of law is in doubt; the Justice Department is weaponized to target political enemies and shield allies. Our standing around the world is in question, and there is no accountability for the decisions that allowed 13 of our soldiers to be killed in the failed surrender of Afghanistan," he said.

It is with a strong sense of responsibility and purpose that I seek the House Republican Conference’s nomination for Speaker of the House.



Read my letter to my colleagues: pic.twitter.com/G6YDd2SjCD — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 4, 2023

"I firmly believe this Conference is a family. When I was shot in 2017, it was Members of this Conference who saved my life on that field. When I made it to the hospital and my family was told my chances of surviving were low, it was the prayers from all of you that carried us through," he continued. "As I face new challenges, I feel even more strongly about that today. I know the coming weeks ahead will be some of the most arduous times we will face together, but this Conference is worth fighting for - we cannot lose sight of our shared mission. Now, more than ever, we must mend the deep wounds that exist within our Conference and focus on our objectives so we can get back to work for the millions of people who are counting on us."

"It is with that sense of responsibility and purpose that I am seeking the Conference's nomination for Speaker of the House. You know my leadership style I've displayed as your Majority Leader and Whip. I have a proven track record of bringing together the diverse array of viewpoints within our Conference to build consensus where others thought it impossible," Scalise concluded. "God already gave me another chance at life. I believe we were all put here for a purpose. This next chapter won't be easy, but I know what it takes to fight and I am prepared for the battles that lie ahead. I humbly ask you for your support on this mission to be your Speaker of the House."

Advertisement

In August Scalise revealed he had been diagnosed with blood cancer and said aggressive treatment has improved his health significantly.

I have good news: After a month of aggressive treatment, tests show that the cancer in my body has already dropped dramatically.



Thank you for all your prayers—and thank God they are being answered. pic.twitter.com/neAZz74UJ3 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) September 27, 2023

Earlier in the day House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan announced his entry into the race, arguing there is a lot of work to do on behalf of the American people and the country.

"We are at a critical crossroad in our nation's history. Now is the time for our Republican conference to come together to keep our promises to Americans. The problems we face are challenging, but they are not insurmountable," Jordan wrote in a letter to colleagues. "We can focus on the changes that improve the country and unite us in offering real solutions. But no matter what we do, we must do it together as a conference. I respectfully ask for your support for Speaker of the House of Representatives."