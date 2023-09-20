Merrick Garland Can't Define 'Traditional Catholic'

Testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland was grilled over the FBI targeting of Catholic churches and undercover agents infiltrating mass services.

When asked to explain why DOJ was using the power of the federal government to target worshipers, Garland claimed he couldn't give a definition of "traditional Catholic."

"I have no idea what traditional means here," Garland said, refusing to state whether he believes Catholics are extremists.

"Do you agree that traditional Catholics are violent extremists? Yes or No?" -@Congressman_JVD



WHY IS IT SO HARD FOR ATTORNEY GENERAL GARLAND TO JUST SAY 𝐍𝐎? pic.twitter.com/yyv641GVJp — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) September 20, 2023

In April it was revealed by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI worked to get informants inside a number of Catholic parishes.

-This proposed outreach plan included contacting so-called “mainline Catholic parishes” and the local “diocesan leadership.” — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023

-In light of this information and the serious consequences for the free exercise of Americans’ First Amendment rights, Chairman Jordan issued a subpoena today to FBI Director Wray for all documents related to the FBI’s actions. — Weaponization Committee (@Weaponization) April 10, 2023

When Garland was asked about the targeting in March 2023, he issued a denial.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked about this very issue in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just a few weeks ago, he claimed the FBI and Department of Justice were not engaging in this practice. "Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind," Garland claimed under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley in March.