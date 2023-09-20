Major Car Maker Lost an Astonishing Amount of Money on Electric Vehicles
Merrick Garland Can't Define 'Traditional Catholic'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 20, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Testifying on Capitol Hill Wednesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee, Attorney General Merrick Garland was grilled over the FBI targeting of Catholic churches and undercover agents infiltrating mass services. 

When asked to explain why DOJ was using the power of the federal government to target worshipers, Garland claimed he couldn't give a definition of "traditional Catholic." 

"I have no idea what traditional means here," Garland said, refusing to state whether he believes Catholics are extremists. 

In April it was revealed by the House Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government that the FBI worked to get informants inside a number of Catholic parishes. 

When Garland was asked about the targeting in March 2023, he issued a denial.

When Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked about this very issue in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee just a few weeks ago, he claimed the FBI and Department of Justice were not engaging in this practice. 

"Our department protects all religions, all ideologies. It does not have any bias against any religion of any kind," Garland claimed under questioning from Republican Senator Josh Hawley in March.

