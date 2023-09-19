Democrats Admit a 'Worst Case Scenario' With Biden
Republicans to Biden Admin: How Did So Many Chinese Spies Access Military Sites?
Gov. Abbott, You Have a Serious Problem in Your Backyard
The Percentage of Voters Who Believe Biden Would Finish a Second Term Is...
Here's What Ray Epps Was Just Charged With for His Role in January...
Janet Yellen Can't Answer Why Americans Don't Feel Good About the Economy
DeSantis Responds After McCarthy Hits Him As 'Not at the Same Level' As...
The Need for Caution on Russell Brand Accusations - Part 2
Massachusetts Zeroes in on Plastic Bottles
The Real China-II: The Utterly Arbitrary Left
Residents in Left-Wing State Sound the Alarm Over Illegal Immigrants
Majority of Voters Do Not Think Biden Is Fit to Serve Another 4-Year...
NYT: More Democrats Suffering From Restless Biden Syndrome
Here's What Happened When Newsom Was Repeatedly Asked If There Should Be...
Tipsheet

Trump Weighs in on Biden's UN Speech

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 19, 2023 2:00 PM
Nhac Nguyen/Pool Photo via AP

President Joe Biden spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning in New York City. During his remarks, Biden focused heavily on "equity," climate change and appeasement to China. 

Advertisement

“The United States seeks a more secure, more prosperous, more equitable world for all people, because we know our future is bound up with yours. And no nation can meet the challenges of today alone," Biden said. 

Former President Donald Trump, who is hoping to limit Biden's presidency to one term in 2024, is calling the speech a "surrender." 

"Biden just finished his surrender (“speech”) at the United Nations, and nobody, despite all we give them, showed up. No respect for America any longer!" Trump posted on Truth Social. 

Recommended

Republicans Might Want to Pay Attention to Canada's New Conservative Leader Guy Benson
Advertisement

The Chinese and Russians declined attendance at the annual gathering, as did the British and the French. Biden's appearance at UNGA comes a week after he released five Iranian prisoners and $6 billion in frozen funds to the Iranian regime in exchange for five American hostages. 

Tags: JOE BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Republicans Might Want to Pay Attention to Canada's New Conservative Leader Guy Benson
Democrats Admit a 'Worst Case Scenario' With Biden Katie Pavlich
Gov. Abbott, You Have a Serious Problem in Your Backyard Matt Vespa
That Miserable Bag Of Goo Mitt Romney Slinks Away Humiliated Kurt Schlichter
Why MGM in Vegas Is Losing Millions of Dollars Per Day Right Now Matt Vespa
Here's What Ray Epps Was Just Charged With for His Role in January 6 Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Republicans Might Want to Pay Attention to Canada's New Conservative Leader Guy Benson
Advertisement