Trump Weighs in on Biden's UN Speech

President Joe Biden spoke to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning in New York City. During his remarks, Biden focused heavily on "equity," climate change and appeasement to China.

“The United States seeks a more secure, more prosperous, more equitable world for all people, because we know our future is bound up with yours. And no nation can meet the challenges of today alone," Biden said.

Biden wants to "reduce our dependence on fossil fuels" to "climate-proof the world." pic.twitter.com/HoTebQiSPS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 19, 2023

At the UN, Biden is now hyping up the "Sustainable Development Goals" that the UN itself admitted this week have made some target areas worse than they were before the goals were adopted in 2015. https://t.co/LtjwomnCIi — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) September 19, 2023

Former President Donald Trump, who is hoping to limit Biden's presidency to one term in 2024, is calling the speech a "surrender."

"Biden just finished his surrender (“speech”) at the United Nations, and nobody, despite all we give them, showed up. No respect for America any longer!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

The Chinese and Russians declined attendance at the annual gathering, as did the British and the French. Biden's appearance at UNGA comes a week after he released five Iranian prisoners and $6 billion in frozen funds to the Iranian regime in exchange for five American hostages.