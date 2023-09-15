Hunter Can Blackmail His Father Into a Pardon
Tipsheet

White House Shocked by Auto Strike They Helped Cause

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 15, 2023 4:00 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

The United Auto Workers Union, which represents workers for Ford, GM and Chrysler, went on strike Friday morning over company failures to meet demands -- including a 46 percent increase in pay over the next five years. The UAW cites cost of living, otherwise known as inflation, as one of the reasons for the significant increase in pay. 

The White House claims President Joe Biden is on the side of the workers, but is ignoring their role is causing the inflation crisis, in addition to the destruction of the gas powered auto-industry through their electric vehicle push and rapid energy transition. 

Meanwhile, Ford is losing $60,000 per electric vehicle it produces and Americans don't want the cars. 

"Ford  (F) - only delivered 12,000 electric vehicles in the first quarter, which means that the carmaker lost $58,333 for each clean car sold during this period," The Street reports. "Ford explained this poor performance by higher costs, mainly higher engineering, and spending-related expenses, commodities and other inflationary pressures. Weak sales volumes are due, the carmaker said, to scheduled downtime at the Cuautitlan assembly plant in Mexico, to increase the Mach-E capacity to 35 jobs per hour. "

And while the Biden administration forces companies to make electric vehicles through federal regulation, subsidized by the American taxpayer and yet still wildly unafforadable, the Energy Secretary can't even take a successful road trip. 

Recommended

Panic Button? More Brutal Polling for Democrats Guy Benson
Shortly after the strike started, President Biden gave remarks addressing the situation from the White House before leaving to Delaware for the weekend. 


