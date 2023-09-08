'Afraid for Our Country': Graham Responds to News a Grand Jury Wanted to Indict Him

Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member and Republican Senator Lindsey Graham is responding to news Friday that a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia wanted to indict him for asking questions about the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m very worried about the country right now. I was the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee [in 2020]. This election was contested in courts in multiple states. I had to explain to the people of South Carolina my vote. I had to decide whether or not to have a hearing about the allegations in Georgia and other places. I called around different places, including Georgia, as a sitting United States Senator from the Judiciary Committee. I eventually certified the election in all states including Georgia. I didn’t find any evidence of mass voter but I did have concerns about the mail in ballot systems in Georgia and other places,” Graham said in response to the news, noting Fulton County is one of the most liberal jurisdictions in the country. “This is troubling for the country. We can’t criminalize Senators doing their job when they have a constitutional requirement to fulfill. It would have been irresponsible in my opinion as chairman of the Committee not to find out what happened.”

“We’re opening up pandora’s box here,” he continued. “We have to be careful not to use the legal system as a political tool.”

Fulton County Grand Jury Also Sought Indictments Against Current and Former Senators

Meanwhile President Donald Trump and 18 of his associates, including his attorneys, are expected to stand trial in October.