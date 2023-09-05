August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on
Mayorkas Has Entered the Biden Family Scandal and Coverup

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 05, 2023 4:15 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has issued a subpoena to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and is accusing him of helping to obstruct his investigation into the Biden family's shady foreign dealings.  Additionally, Comer has issued a number of subpoenas to Secret Service agents. 

“The Department of Justice initiated the Biden family coverup and now DHS under the leadership of Secretary Mayorkas is complicit in it. Investigators were never able to interview Hunter Biden during the criminal investigation because Secret Service headquarters and the Biden transition team were tipped off about the planned interview. This is just one of many examples of the misconduct and politicization during the Department of Justice’s investigation," Comer released in a statement Tuesday. 

"The Oversight Committee – along with the Judiciary and Ways and Means Committees – is seeking interviews with key witnesses, including employees at the Secret Service. The Department of Homeland Security is obstructing our investigation by muzzling the Secret Service from providing a response to Congress. The American people deserve transparency, not obstruction. House Republicans will hold the Biden Administration accountable for running interference for the Biden family’s corruption and criminal activity," he continued. 

Meanwhile, Comer and other House members continue their push toward an impeachment inquiry. 

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown