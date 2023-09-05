KJP Tries to Explain Why a Majority of Democrats are Concerned About Biden's Fitness

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about concerns among a vast majority of Democrats that President Joe Biden -- 80-years-old -- is unfit to serve a second term. She attempted to explain why he is fit for office, now and in the future, and that he "has wisdom."
PETER DOOCY: "Why do you think it is...that 2/3rds of Democrats think President Biden is too old to run again?"— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023
JEAN-PIERRE: "I can speak to a president who has wisdom. I can speak to a president who has experience. I can speak to a president who has taken historic action...!" pic.twitter.com/tQocf4Dqyf
The polling cited is from the Wall Street Journal, where only 47 percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump -- 77-years of age -- is too old to hold the Oval Office again. Biden is also in a dead heat with Trump in a 2024 matchup.
Voters overwhelmingly think President Biden is too old to run for re-election and give him low marks for handling the economy and other issues important to their vote, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that offers a stark warning to the 80-year-old incumbent ahead of the 2024 contest.
The negative views of Biden’s age and performance in office help explain why only 39% of voters hold a favorable view of the president. In a separate question, some 42% said they approve of how he is handling his job, well below the 57% who disapprove.
And Biden is tied with former President Donald Trump in a potential rematch of the 2020 election, with each holding 46% support in a head-to-head test.
