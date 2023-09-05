KJP Tries to Explain Why a Majority of Democrats are Concerned About Biden's Fitness

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about concerns among a vast majority of Democrats that President Joe Biden -- 80-years-old -- is unfit to serve a second term. She attempted to explain why he is fit for office, now and in the future, and that he "has wisdom."

PETER DOOCY: "Why do you think it is...that 2/3rds of Democrats think President Biden is too old to run again?"



JEAN-PIERRE: "I can speak to a president who has wisdom. I can speak to a president who has experience. I can speak to a president who has taken historic action...!" pic.twitter.com/tQocf4Dqyf — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2023

The polling cited is from the Wall Street Journal, where only 47 percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump -- 77-years of age -- is too old to hold the Oval Office again. Biden is also in a dead heat with Trump in a 2024 matchup.