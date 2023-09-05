Mayorkas Has Entered the Biden Family Scandal and Coverup
It's Begun: Some Schools Are Reinstating Mask Mandates for Children
Here's the CIA Spook Who Didn't Want the Public to Know About What...
One CNN Anchor Gives the Game Away While Criticizing Former Boss Chris Licht
DC's First Night of Curfew for Teenagers Is Off to a Rocky Start
The Reason Why Tijuana's Mayor Installed Piece of Berlin Wall by the Border
Philip Bump Melts Down Over the Facts
Democrats Play Games With Disaster Relief Aid and Attempt to Blame GOP in...
Here's What the Capitol Physician's Examination of McConnell Found After Latest Freezing E...
White House Used Misinformation From Foreign Activists to Target Townhall and Censor Ameri...
Dem Governor Ends State Funding for Pro-Life Centers
Health Care Provider Mandates Training That Promotes Transitioning 4-Year-Olds
Teachers Union Tells Its Members to Destroy Documents of Students’ Gender Identities
Insane New COVID Restrictions – Plus Schools Caught Hiding Information From Parents
Tipsheet

KJP Tries to Explain Why a Majority of Democrats are Concerned About Biden's Fitness

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 05, 2023 5:30 PM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Speaking to reporters at the White House Tuesday, Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre was asked about concerns among a vast majority of Democrats that President Joe Biden -- 80-years-old -- is unfit to serve a second term. She attempted to explain why he is fit for office, now and in the future, and that he "has wisdom." 

The polling cited is from the Wall Street Journal, where only 47 percent of respondents said former President Donald Trump -- 77-years of age -- is too old to hold the Oval Office again. Biden is also in a dead heat with Trump in a 2024 matchup. 

Voters overwhelmingly think President Biden is too old to run for re-election and give him low marks for handling the economy and other issues important to their vote, according to a new Wall Street Journal poll that offers a stark warning to the 80-year-old incumbent ahead of the 2024 contest. 

The negative views of Biden’s age and performance in office help explain why only 39% of voters hold a favorable view of the president. In a separate question, some 42% said they approve of how he is handling his job, well below the 57% who disapprove.

And Biden is tied with former President Donald Trump in a potential rematch of the 2020 election, with each holding 46% support in a head-to-head test.

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown
Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown
White House Used Misinformation From Foreign Activists to Target Townhall and Censor Americans Rebecca Downs
Mayorkas Has Entered the Biden Family Scandal and Coverup Katie Pavlich
Electric Vehicles Are Causing Issues After Hurricane Idalia Leah Barkoukis
DeSantis Asks the Media a Key Question About Their Coverage of the Maui Wildfires Matt Vespa
Here's the CIA Spook Who Didn't Want the Public to Know About What She Did at Twitter Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown