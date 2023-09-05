With Latest Ambassador Appointment, Biden Again Proves It's Obama's Third Term
August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  September 05, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

August recess is over and lawmakers are headed back to Washington D.C., which means House Republicans -- who return to session next week -- are continuing their ramp up to an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The White House is also getting ready.

When House lawmakers were out of town and back in their districts, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped a series of bombshell revelations about President Biden's deep connections to Hunter Biden's overseas business deals -- including that Biden used a number of fake names while communicating with his son.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” Comer released in a statement August 17 about new findings. 

Comer is seeking a number of documents from the National Archives, including "unredacted documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015." 

One of the pseudonym's Biden used was "Robert L. Peters," and it showed up in official business conducted from the White House. 

Biden lied about never speaking to his son about the deals and currently maintains he was never "in business" with Hunter. 


