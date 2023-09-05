August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on

August recess is over and lawmakers are headed back to Washington D.C., which means House Republicans -- who return to session next week -- are continuing their ramp up to an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The White House is also getting ready.

I'm more than willing & ready to vote for impeachment inquiry.



We've done the work & it's time to pull it all together.



If there's one real charge coming, it's RICO against Joe.



DOJ has covered-up Biden corruption but we're stepping-up to show the truth to the American people. pic.twitter.com/s3ivXOAwsb — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 29, 2023

The President has established a “war room” to deal with impeachment. Yet, there does not have to be a war. Biden can forestall any impeachment inquiry by simply releasing his financial and email records... https://t.co/BAKDLKgpGU — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 4, 2023

When House lawmakers were out of town and back in their districts, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer dropped a series of bombshell revelations about President Biden's deep connections to Hunter Biden's overseas business deals -- including that Biden used a number of fake names while communicating with his son.

“Joe Biden has stated there was ‘an absolute wall’ between his family’s foreign business schemes and his duties as Vice President, but evidence reveals that access was wide open for his family’s influence peddling. We already have evidence of then-Vice President Biden speaking, dining, and having coffee with his son’s foreign business associates. We also know that Hunter Biden and his associates were informed of then-Vice President Biden’s official government duties in countries where they had a financial interest. The National Archives must provide these unredacted records to further our investigation into the Biden family’s corruption,” Comer released in a statement August 17 about new findings.

Comer is seeking a number of documents from the National Archives, including "unredacted documents and communications in which then-Vice President Joe Biden used a pseudonym; Hunter Biden, Eric Schwerin, or Devon Archer is copied; and all drafts of then-Vice President Biden’s speech delivered to the Ukrainian Rada in December 2015."

One of the pseudonym's Biden used was "Robert L. Peters," and it showed up in official business conducted from the White House.

Here is a 2016 email in which a staffer for then-VP Biden sent his official schedule — which included "prep" for a call between Biden and then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko — to "Robert L. Peters."



Hunter Biden, who just so happened to be sitting on the board of a… pic.twitter.com/VnPFnieYxb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

FOX: The National Archives has identified ~5,400 records where Joe Biden potentially used a pseudonym — such as "Robert L. Peters," "Robin Ware," and "JRB Ware" — to discuss business and government information with his son Hunter pic.twitter.com/CtSiMXbzkA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Biden lied about never speaking to his son about the deals and currently maintains he was never "in business" with Hunter.

New review indicates that Hunter Biden's longtime business partner visited the Obama White House more than 36 TIMES!



Additionally, a new letter from 2011 from Joe Biden to Devon Archer reads:



"I hope I get a chance to see you again soon with Hunter..." pic.twitter.com/uCxtL6Rdfp — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 8, 2023



