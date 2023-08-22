Biden Redistributes Student Loan Debt...Again
Tipsheet

'Chilling Threats' Issued Against Whistleblowers Who Helped Tank Hunter's Plea Deal

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 22, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Attorneys for the IRS whistleblowers who exposed Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal -- brokered by now Special Counsel David Weiss -- are crying foul as the legal team of President Joe Biden's son attempts to have their clients prosecuted. 

Jason Foster, who represents IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, is highlighting reporting in the New York Times about the latest "chilling" move by Hunter's team, who want congressionally protected whistleblowers prosecuted for speaking out and telling the truth. 

"The I.R.S. agents and their Republican allies say they believe the evidence they brought forward, at the precise time they did, played a role in influencing the outcome," the New York Times recently reported. "Mr. Biden’s legal team agrees that the I.R.S. agents affected the deal, his lawyers have contended to the Justice Department that by disclosing details about the investigation to Congress, they broke the law and should be prosecuted." 

"The Times found, Mr. Weiss appeared willing to forgo any prosecution of Mr. Biden at all, and his office came close to agreeing to end the investigation without requiring a guilty plea on any charges," the paper continues. "But the correspondence reveals that his position, relayed through his staff, changed in the spring, around the time a pair of I.R.S. officials on the case accused the Justice Department of hamstringing the investigation. Mr. Weiss suddenly demanded that Mr. Biden plead guilty to committing tax offenses."

Meanwhile, POLITICO reported over the weekend that Hunter's plea deal fell apart as a result of whistleblower testimony and confirmed Hunter Biden's attorneys blackmailed DOJ prosecutors.


