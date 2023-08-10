Biden Makes a 'Terrible' Deal With the 'Butchers in Tehran'
Biden Reaffirms Plans to Make Oil and Gas Even More Expensive

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  August 10, 2023 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Speaking during an interview with The Weather Channel this week while seated near the edge of the Grand Canyon, President Joe Biden vowed to continue his push to halt oil and natural gas drilling in major parts of the United States. 

During his visit to Arizona, Biden declared a million acres off limits for drilling and mining with the establishment of a new National Monument, sparking backlash from local ranchers and western representatives. 

"With today’s announcement, President Biden and Interior Secretary Haaland have made it apparent that national security, economic prosperity, and Tribal sovereignty are disposable to them. Biden is shamelessly politicizing the Grand Canyon to appease the radical left and distract from his dereliction of duty just a few hours south at the border," Arizona Congressman Eli Crane released in a statement. "Uranium is critical to American energy and security, and this ridiculous political posturing only makes us more reliant on foreign nations such as China and Russia."

"Apart from sabotaging national security and energy independence, Biden Administration policies trap Americans in poverty and undercut the economy. Northern Arizona’s economy will lose billions because of this stifling land grab by the federal government," he continued. "In addition to this million-acre land grab, this Administration is also cruelly blocking Navajo Nation citizens from natural gas and oil development in New Mexico. Tribal sovereignty only matters to them if it suits their radical agenda. This type of woke government overreach that tramples over the American people is the embodiment of the America Last agenda.”

Meanwhile, gas prices are on the rise again and Biden has severely depleted the Strategic Petroleum Reserve without a concrete plan to refill it. 


Tags: GREEN NEW SCAM

