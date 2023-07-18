New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove

During a Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs hearing on Capitol Hill Tuesday, Republican Chairman Pat Fallon exposed new Biden energy rules go beyond regulating gas stoves in American homes and restaurants. A variety of daily household appliances are in the crosshairs of climate change regulators.

"Today we will examine the Department of Energy’s proposed rulemakings on home appliances—a tidal wave of regulatory burdens affecting Americans’ daily lives. This slate of rules includes the controversial Consumer Convention Cooking Products Rule, which imposes stricter requirements on gas stoves. But it doesn’t stop there," Fallon said in an opening statement. "There are other rulemakings under consideration for dishwashers, refrigerators, water heaters, furnaces, air conditioners, and other household appliances under the guise of improving energy efficiency as proscribed by the Environmental Policy and Conservation Act, or 'EPCA.'"

Worse, the Energy Department is refusing to make bureaucrats available to answer questions about the new regulations.

"In May, this Committee invited DOE officials to discuss the gas stoves rule, which would impact 40 percent of American households, but the Department refused to make witnesses available," Fallon explained.

We share a planet with China, yet environmental activists are more concerned with getting rid of your gas stove in the name of saving the world from climate change.@RepPatFallon opens hearing on the Biden Administration’s continued regulatory assault on Americans’ home… pic.twitter.com/2x1oKpf6f6 — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 18, 2023

When news broke of gas stove regulation through the Consumer Protection Bureau earlier this year, Democrats and their leftist allies in the media claimed it was a conspiracy theory. In fact, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has been working diligently on the regulations and bans.

BREAKING: We’ve uncovered new internal Energy Department documents, showing that Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm met with a CCP-connected, liberal dark money group pushing to ban gas stoves, just prior to the admin getting caught trying to do the same:https://t.co/P6CVm4ufDY — Americans for Public Trust (@apublictrust) February 10, 2023