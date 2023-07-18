New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove
Tipsheet

J.D. Vance Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Munition Shortages

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 18, 2023 1:00 PM
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Last week the Biden administration, starting with President Joe Biden, admitted the United States was sending controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine as a result of a munitions shortage and lack of production ability. 

During an interview with Fox News Monday night, Republican Senator J.D. Vance further sounded the alarm on what this means for U.S. military readiness and how it makes the country more vulnerable to foreign enemies. 

"What's so unbelievable about this Laura is that those of us who have been warning about this have been saying for a year and a half that our posture in Ukraine would deplete our ammunition, deplete our missiles, deplete the systems we need to God forbid fight the next war," Vance said. "What you're seeing now is the President of the United States saying to the American people that we are running out of bullets. We're not making enough ammunition to arm our own troops or to arm our allies for a war of the future." 

Recommended

The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager

As stockpiles run low, China holds the cards on steel production.

