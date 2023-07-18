J.D. Vance Sounds the Alarm on U.S. Munition Shortages

Last week the Biden administration, starting with President Joe Biden, admitted the United States was sending controversial cluster bombs to Ukraine as a result of a munitions shortage and lack of production ability.

"It took me a while to be convinced to do it," President Biden tells @FareedZakaria about his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine as its ammunition supply runs low. pic.twitter.com/eQNyYSHn1h — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 7, 2023

During an interview with Fox News Monday night, Republican Senator J.D. Vance further sounded the alarm on what this means for U.S. military readiness and how it makes the country more vulnerable to foreign enemies.

"What's so unbelievable about this Laura is that those of us who have been warning about this have been saying for a year and a half that our posture in Ukraine would deplete our ammunition, deplete our missiles, deplete the systems we need to God forbid fight the next war," Vance said. "What you're seeing now is the President of the United States saying to the American people that we are running out of bullets. We're not making enough ammunition to arm our own troops or to arm our allies for a war of the future."

We don't make enough artillery shells to support our own needs. Time to stop sending them to Ukraine and focus on rebuilding our own country. https://t.co/ol7Pnzv16S — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) July 18, 2023

As stockpiles run low, China holds the cards on steel production.

The fact that we do not have enough conventional artillery to send Ukraine should be a wake up call. Most of the top 15 steel producers now are Chinese & we don’t have a single one. The US urgently needs a strategy to become a manufacturing superpower. https://t.co/JIMSYA1gC8 — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) July 9, 2023

.