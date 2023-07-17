Antifa Sympathizer Launches Another Despicable Attack on Clarence Thomas

During a recent interview with the Michigan Chronicle Antifa sympathizer, former Democratic National Committee Chairman and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to a fictional pro-slavery slave from the movie Django Unchained.
Minnesota Democrat AG Keith Ellison: "Anybody who's watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas" pic.twitter.com/IRmc0nmpyZ— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2023
The backlash against Ellison's comments were swift.
Clarence Thomas has withstood personal attacks for over 30 years frm men like @keithellison because progressives think black ppl are persuaded more by “house slave” rhetoric than his actual arguments abt the law (eg., his dissent in Kelo), race, & policy.pic.twitter.com/nIubVzxwG1— Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) July 17, 2023
A completely disgusting smear of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from former DNC deputy chair and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: https://t.co/Mpb2dWnfZp— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2023
In recent months the left has launched a series of attacks on Thomas, including going after his adoptive grandnephew, tuition payments made by a friend for the grandnephew's education, standard dinners, helping with scholarship programs and more.
Horatio Alger Association is a 501(c)(3) charity.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 9, 2023
"Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $245 million in college scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students."
Yet @NYTimes trashes Justice Clarence Thomas.
Democrats hate him for escaping their plantation. https://t.co/5BzhCmxvTg
Recommended
Truly the most laughable "hit piece" of them all, so far.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 13, 2023
It's (very) obvious Justice Clarence Thomas and his former law clerks held a Christmas dinner.
And the former law clerks chipped in to pay for it.
This is (very) routine when judges and former law clerks have reunions. pic.twitter.com/NyUgP7vkT7
The reason they hate Clarence Thomas so much is because his existence disproves their ideology; blacks don’t need white progressives to make their way in the world. Progressives’ inability to celebrate his success exposes the hypocrisy of their supposed ideological motivations. https://t.co/pfkK8QOBTt— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 9, 2023
Join the conversation as a VIP Member