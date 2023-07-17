Mike Lee Exposes the Absurdity of the Pentagon's Paid Abortion Travel
Antifa Sympathizer Launches Another Despicable Attack on Clarence Thomas

Katie Pavlich
July 17, 2023
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

During a recent interview with the Michigan Chronicle Antifa sympathizer, former Democratic National Committee Chairman and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to a fictional pro-slavery slave from the movie Django Unchained. 

The backlash against Ellison's comments were swift. 

In recent months the left has launched a series of attacks on Thomas, including going after his adoptive grandnephew, tuition payments made by a friend for the grandnephew's education, standard dinners, helping with scholarship programs and more. 

The Deserved Suffering of the Regime Media Hack Kurt Schlichter

