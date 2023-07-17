Antifa Sympathizer Launches Another Despicable Attack on Clarence Thomas

During a recent interview with the Michigan Chronicle Antifa sympathizer, former Democratic National Committee Chairman and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison compared Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to a fictional pro-slavery slave from the movie Django Unchained.

Minnesota Democrat AG Keith Ellison: "Anybody who's watched the movie Django, just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas" pic.twitter.com/IRmc0nmpyZ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 17, 2023

The backlash against Ellison's comments were swift.

Clarence Thomas has withstood personal attacks for over 30 years frm men like @keithellison because progressives think black ppl are persuaded more by “house slave” rhetoric than his actual arguments abt the law (eg., his dissent in Kelo), race, & policy.pic.twitter.com/nIubVzxwG1 — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) July 17, 2023

A completely disgusting smear of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas from former DNC deputy chair and current Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison: https://t.co/Mpb2dWnfZp — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 17, 2023

In recent months the left has launched a series of attacks on Thomas, including going after his adoptive grandnephew, tuition payments made by a friend for the grandnephew's education, standard dinners, helping with scholarship programs and more.

Horatio Alger Association is a 501(c)(3) charity.



"Since 1984, the Association has awarded more than $245 million in college scholarships to more than 35,000 deserving students."



Yet @NYTimes trashes Justice Clarence Thomas.



Democrats hate him for escaping their plantation. https://t.co/5BzhCmxvTg — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 9, 2023

Truly the most laughable "hit piece" of them all, so far.



It's (very) obvious Justice Clarence Thomas and his former law clerks held a Christmas dinner.



And the former law clerks chipped in to pay for it.



This is (very) routine when judges and former law clerks have reunions. pic.twitter.com/NyUgP7vkT7 — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) July 13, 2023