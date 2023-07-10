FLASHBACK: When the Biden White House Called Ukraine's Latest Bomb Delivery a 'War Crime'

Late last week President Joe Biden officially approved sending cluster bombs to Ukraine for use in the country's fight against Russia. The bombs, which cause higher numbers of civilian casualties, are banned in hundreds of countries.

"They will not use them on Russian territory; they will only use them on their own territory, where they have the highest incentive to limits -- limit impact to civilians, because it is Ukrainian citizens who would be at risk. And second, that they will not use them in populated areas," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued as justification for the approval.

Watch: Fox News’ @JacquiHeinrich in London: “The President’s meeting with King Charles will focus on climate..” but his bigger challenge “will be justifying his decision to provide cluster bombs to Ukraine which are banned by more than 120 countries” pic.twitter.com/7fmRllZ0Bm — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) July 9, 2023

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden admitted part of the reason he's sending cluster bombs is because the U.S. is low on its own stockpile of defensive weapons.

Joe Biden broadcasting to the world that the US is low on 155mm shells.



Moron. Does Biden not care that our adversaries in China are listening? https://t.co/X8M9k617CU — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 8, 2023

But in February 2022, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a "war crime."

Feb 28, 2022~



Jen Psaki:



It would be a war crime if Russia used Cluster Bombs



Joe Biden plans to send thousands of cluster bombs to Ukraine

Cluster munitions explode dispersing a series of smaller bombs over a wide area, often killing civilians



Ukraine has deployed~per rpts pic.twitter.com/inaZykmmww — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) July 7, 2023



