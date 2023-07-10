John Kerry Has Found the Real Problem With the War in Ukraine
FLASHBACK: When the Biden White House Called Ukraine's Latest Bomb Delivery a 'War Crime'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  July 10, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Late last week President Joe Biden officially approved sending cluster bombs to Ukraine for use in the country's fight against Russia. The bombs, which cause higher numbers of civilian casualties, are banned in hundreds of countries. 

"They will not use them on Russian territory; they will only use them on their own territory, where they have the highest incentive to limits -- limit impact to civilians, because it is Ukrainian citizens who would be at risk.  And second, that they will not use them in populated areas," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan argued as justification for the approval. 

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden admitted part of the reason he's sending cluster bombs is because the U.S. is low on its own stockpile of defensive weapons. 

Axios Has a New Nickname for Joe Biden and We Don't Think He's Going to Like It Spencer Brown

But in February 2022, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki called the use of cluster bombs a "war crime." 


