Tipsheet

House Committee to Take Aim at FISA Abuse in New Hearing

Katie Pavlich
July 07, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance, which sits under the jurisdiction of the House Judiciary Committee, is set to hold another hearing next week examining how the FISA process can be reformed in the aftermath of rampant abuse and spying on American citizens. 

"The House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance will hold a hearing on Friday, July 14, 2023, at 9:15 a.m. ET. The hearing, 'Fixing FISA, Part II,' will examine the concerning expansion of warrantless surveillance of Americans, the FBI's continued abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA), and its failure to implement meaningful reforms," the Committee released Friday. 

Experts who will testify include George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley, former House Judiciary Committee Chief of Staff and General Counsel Phil Kiko and Project for Privacy and Surveillance Accountability General Counsel Gene Schaerr. 

During June testimony from Special Counsel John Durham, who investigated wrongdoing against the Trump campaign during the 2016 election, it was clear reforms issued to the FBI in order to avoid FISA abuses have not been properly implemented. The White House has avoided answering questions about the need for reforms, especially with the 2024 presidential election underway. 

FBI Director Christopher Wray will also be on Capitol Hill next week in front of the House Judiciary Committee.

