Here's the List of Federal Government Agencies Ordered to Stop Censoring Speech

On Independence Day Judge Terry Doughty released a 155-page opinion slamming the Biden administration for widespread censorship of conservative speech online.

"The present case arguably involves the most massive attack against free speech in United States’ history. In their attempts to suppress alleged disinformation, the Federal Government, and particularly the Defendants named here, are alleged to have blatantly ignored the First Amendment’s right to free speech," Doughty wrote.

"Although the censorship alleged in this case almost exclusively targeted conservative speech, the issues raised herein go beyond party lines. The right to free speech is not a member of any political party and does not hold any political ideology," Doughty continues. "It is the purpose of the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment to preserve an uninhibited marketplace of ideas in which truth will ultimately prevail, rather than to countenance monopolization of the market, whether it be by government itself or private licensee."

But it wasn't simply the Biden White House or communications team engaged in the subversion of the First Amendment through big tech social media companies. Instead, it was nearly a dozen federal government agencies whose employees and directors have been ordered to stop contact with social media companies. Here is the full list from the judgement issued by Doughty:

Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

National Institute of Allergy and Infections Diseases (NIAID)

Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

United States Census Bureau

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)

Department of Justice (DOJ)

Executive Office of the President of the United States

Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Department of State



