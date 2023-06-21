Durham Steamrolls Schiff's False Attacks
Supreme Court Justice Gets Ahead of the Left's Latest Hit Piece

Katie Pavlich
June 21, 2023
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Over the past six months, dark money leftist groups have been funding and working with "journalism" outlet ProPublica to publish hit pieces on conservative Supreme Court justices. They've published a number of stories falsely accusing Justice Clarence Thomas of corruption and undisclosed conflicts of interests, including claims Thomas somehow benefitted financially after essentially adopting and raising a grand nephew. 

The leftist outlet has a new target: Justice Samuel Alito, the man who wrote the draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade and returning abortion to the states. 

But Alito got ahead of the smear job with a preemptive op-ed in the Wall Street Journal

"ProPublica misleads its readers. The publication levels false charges about Supreme Court recusal, financial disclosures and a 2008 fishing trip," Alito writes. "ProPublica has leveled two charges against me: first, that I should have recused in matters in which an entity connected with Paul Singer was a party and, second, that I was obligated to list certain items as gifts on my 2008 Financial Disclose Report. Neither charge is valid."

Alito goes on with a detailed defense of the accusations, which the leftist outlet never levels against liberal Supreme Court Justices engaged in similar personal travel.

