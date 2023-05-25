FBI Director Facing Contempt Charges After Hiding Biden Bribery Document

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is refusing to turn over a memo that allegedly shows then Vice President Joe Biden taking bribe money from a foreign actor in exchange for U.S. policy changes. The existence of the memo came to light when a whistleblower, who has obtained federal protections, got in touch with House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer and Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Chuck Grassley about the information.

After weeks of stonewalling, Comer is vowing to move forward with contempt charges for FBI Director Christopher Wray if the subpoenaed document isn't delivered.

“The FBI’s refusal to provide this single document is obstructionist. Whistleblower disclosures that Joe Biden may have been involved in a criminal bribery scheme as Vice President track closely with what we are seeing in our investigation into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes," Comer released in a statement. "Congress and the American people need to know what, if anything, the FBI did to verify the allegations contained within this record. If Director Wray refuses to hand over this unclassified record, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings."

The FBI has five days to produce the requested FD-1023 record that alleges a $5 million bribery scheme involving then-VP Biden.



“The FBI has continued to tie itself in knots to ignore a legitimate subpoena from Congress, which has a constitutional duty of oversight. The Bureau’s developed a serious reputation problem through its spate of failures and overreach, and leadership is doing it no favors by attempting to stiff-arm Congress," Grassley added. "The FBI knows exactly what document Chairman Comer and I are seeking, and if they know us at all, they know we will get it, one way or another. If FBI leadership truly cares about protecting the agency’s reputation, they’d cooperate. These needless delays only harm the Bureau."

Comer and Grassley have also narrowed their scope of inquiry in order to force the FBI to produce the correct document.

"The FBI’s refusal to produce this single document is obstructionist. Nevertheless, to narrow the breadth of the subpoena, we are providing additional terms based on unclassified and legally protected whistleblower disclosures that may be referenced in the FD-1023 form: “June 30, 2020” and “five million.”6 These terms relate to the date on the FD-1023 form and its reference to the amount of money the foreign national allegedly paid to receive the desired policy outcome," the letter states. "Given the large number of FD-1023 forms with the word “Biden” in June 2020, these terms should assist the FBI in identifying the specific FD-1023 form at issue. Despite the FBI’s unreasonable delay, the Committee will allow FBI six more days to produce the FD-1023 form. To the extent there are numerous documents referencing “Biden” and “five million” dollar payments, please let us know promptly."

Two weeks ago the FBI blew past the deadline to turn over the document and sent a letter instead explaining why they believe Congress isn't entitled to seeing the contents of the memo.

"I can't speak to the specific document. We are committed to working collaboratively with both committees but we also have to balance sources and methods and ongoing investigations," Wray said under questioning from Republican Senator Bill Hagerty. "I really can't get into the specifics here."

Durham Report confirms the FBI launched a baseless, “seriously flawed” investigation that caused “severe reputational harm” to the Bureau.



