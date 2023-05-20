They Admit the FBI Had No Russian Collusion Evidence, But Defend the Agency...
New Revelations of Spying Just Made the FBI's Week Even Worse

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  May 20, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is under fire yet again this week after a federal judge revealed the government agency illegally spied on hundreds-of-thousands of Americans without a warrant between 2020 and 2021. 

The revelation came just one day after three FBI agents testified before the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as whistleblowers concerned about the mass surveillance of Americans without proper cause or a warrant. The agents had their security clearances revoked and faced retaliation after bringing the issue to superiors. 

On Monday the FBI claimed FISA reforms had been implemented to prevent political targeting or abuse of the FISA process. The FBI released a statement after Special Counsel John Durham published a lengthy report showing extensive misconduct at the Bureau during the 2016 presidential election, including rampant FISA abuse and tampering of warrant applications issued against Trump campaign officials. 

"The promulgation of additional rules and regulations to be learned in yet more training sessions would likely prove to be a fruitless exercise if the FBI's guiding principles of 'Fidelity, Bravery and Integrity" are not engrained in the hearts and minds of those sworn to meet the FBI' s mission of 'Protect[ing] the American People and Uphold[ing] the Constitution of the United States,'" the Durham report warns. 

The reauthorization of FISA is up for debate on Capitol Hill in the coming months, with Democrats and Republicans concerned about abuses of the program. 

